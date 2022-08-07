“Frustrated” Billie Eilish memes hit out at OP Overwatch, League & Valorant characters

Memes centering around 20-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have taken over the internet, and the gaming community is having fun with it.

It’s fair to say the gaming community is absolutely obsessed with memes. Many come and go all the time, but now, there’s a new meme on the streets, and it’s taking over the Twitter timeline.

Fans of League of Legends, Valorant, and other titles have made up fake quotes from a Billie Eilish interview, claiming the singer-songwriter is frustrated with the state of the game.

Billie Eilish memes take over the timeline

League of Legends streamer LegitKorea was the first to post the meme, which started a chain reaction among other communities.

In a tweet on August 2, the popular streamer claimed Billie Eilish told Vogue America that she was frustrated with the infamous champion Yuumi.

“Billie Eilish, singer, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue America that lately she’s been frustrated with League of Legends,” the tweet read.

”There’s an unfair Champion in the game called Yuumi right now that Riot won’t seem to do anything about. It takes skill completely out of the game.”

North American esports organization CLG was next. This time the music star was frustrated with the agent Chamber in Valorant.

“There’s this really overpowered agent named Chamber right now, he dominates the meta right now. I can’t wait to see him nerfed next week,” the tweet said.

The Apex Legends and Overwatch communities followed with similar tweets, with characters Baptiste and Seer getting the spotlight.

Of course, the popular singer didn’t actually talk about the games in an interview, so don’t be fooled. However, it’s still hilarious nonetheless.