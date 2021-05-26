Free PS Plus June 2021 games revealed: Star Wars Squadrons, Operation: Tango, more - Dexerto

A new batch of games is coming to PS Plus subscribers very soon. June 2021 features some recent titles, along with a few that gamers may have not tried when they initially released.

PlayStation and Xbox have been in a head-to-head battle lately to see who can provide the best subscription service in terms of free games to players. While Xbox Game Pass has now merged with EA Play, PS Plus continues to move on with releasing new titles each month for players to claim.

Now, June 2021’s lineup of games has been revealed and it is among some of the best games we have seen from the PS Plus program. Featuring some titles that released within the last year, these are some games you are not going to want to miss!

Advertisement

PS Plus new games

As always, there is going to be one game released for PS5 users, and one for PS4 players in the PS Plus lineup. The PS5 title for June will be Operation Tango, a title that originally released back in August 2020 for the PS4, and will be coming to PC on June 1st, 2021.

The cooperative game will need the best of teamwork, as you and one other player are spies trying to execute missions. This seems like a fantastic way to sit back and relax with someone else, and co-ops have been a huge hit lately, thanks to It Takes Two tremendous success.

Advertisement

Read More: It Takes Two review

The PS4 exclusive title for June’s PS Plus selection is going to be Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, is SEGA’s new fighting game entry and it will release worldwide on the first of June as well. So, there seem to be some new titles coming to the next batch of PS Plus, but the last game they have announced is one to get overly excited about.

Last but not least, Star Wars Squadrons, the latest Star Wars title from EA which only released back in the Fall of 2020 will be coming for all PS Plus users. Being able to fight within the Star Wars galaxy is a superb feeling, and it’s a stellar entry into the ever-growing list of Star Wars games.

Advertisement

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the June 2021 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus, and also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already You will now be able to see all your collection of PS Plus titles

PS Plus seems to be only getting better, and we are excited to see what titles we could see in the coming months.