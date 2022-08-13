Forza Horizon 5 players ridicule “stolen” Photo Mode glitch ruining challenge

The new title has some fantastic new (and returning) game modes to take part in.

Forza Horizon 5 players have lambasted a peculiar Photo Mode glitch, making it near impossible to complete a simple challenge.

When it comes to premium racers, Xbox players can rightfully boast about the brilliance of Forza Horizon 5. Packed with an impressive roster of vehicles in the sun-soaked vistas of Mexico, the Xbox-exclusive title is renowned for its level of next-gen polish.

However, glitches will always find their way to the surface, as a strange Photo Mode glitch has brought the Forza Horizon 5 community together.

Forza Horizon 5 players poke fun at strange Photo Mode glitch

It’s no surprise that one of Forza Horizon 5’s objectives asks players to take photos of its gorgeous map. However, for Redditor TheOneTrueBigMan, utilizing the game’s Photo Mode led to a bizarre glitch that prevented the completion of the ‘PhotoGenic’ objective.

The objective requires players to “photography a group of any four vehicles” in the game, though somehow it has registered minus six in this instance.

In need of assistance from their fellow racers, the Redditor asked: “How did I manage to do this and how do I fix it?”

Redditor crocodiluQ believes the issue is fixable by playing a “Street Race, easiest mode, hold the drivatars after you and wait till you see 2 traffic cars. Photo all of them and it will work.”

While a definite fix wasn’t able to be found, many Forza players took the opportunity to lightheadedly poke fun at the issue. One player, DrDyngbeng requested that they “give back those stolen photos, you thief.”

The glitch is “quite impressive” according to player FallGuysBoi, while another said: “Obviously you now need to take a photo with 10 cars in it, duh, basic algebra.”

Undoubtedly the best comment of the bunch, Redditor microchipt suggested a simple solution: “You need to develop the negatives.”

Meanwhile, Forza players are also enjoying the Hot Wheels update, which has a bevy of vehicles to explore.