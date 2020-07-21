Roaring engines, screeching tires, and whistling wind is all a part of the Forza Motorsport experience – and we're expecting big things from the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, 2020.

Microsoft's exclusive car racing franchise is broken up into two types of title, Horizon (which is an open world take on things) and the track-based Forza Motorsport series, which will have a brand new installment some time in the near future.

Advertisement

With so much talk already surrounding Sony's Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5, this month's event from Xbox is going to have to pull out all of the stops. Usually, new content would be revealed in front of a live audience during the E3 trade fair, although this year many audience-based events have been forced to cancel due to the current global situation.

Anyway, let's jump into the big things developers may show us during the presentation.

Advertisement

Forza 8 reveal trailer

If there's one thing Xbox does just about better than anyone else, it's car trailers.

Year after year the Forza trailers have been a thing of beauty, and now that we're pretty light on details for the upcoming game, a reveal trailer looks to be on the cards.

Forza 8 release date

One thing we don't yet know is the Forza 8 release date, and there's a chance this year it will stray away from the typical launch window we've come to expect.

Advertisement

In recent years, these games have been coming out around late September or early October time, although this year Xbox have thrown a spanner in the works with their "Holiday release" of the Xbox Series X.

Could this mean we see Forza pushed back a bit to around February 2021? We should find out during this event.

New cars for Forza 8

The Forza Motorsport selection of vehicles will usually comprise almost every manufacturer you could name off the top of your head. Porsche? They've got it. Ferrari? Of course. How about a Peel P50? Don't tempt them, it's happened before today.

Advertisement

This time around, we would expect to see a few of the newest and fastest cars on the market today appear in the trailer. These may include the sensational McLaren 720S, the Ferrari F8 Tributo, or something like the brand-spanking Ford GT 2020 model – as seen in a video review from influencer SuperCarBlondie.

No doubt, these three and many more will be included in the game. Hopefully, we'll see them gliding across the tarmac in the presentation as well.

Forza 8's next-gen experience

Microsoft have already confirmed that they won't force their players to jump up to next-gen to enjoy fresh releases. In fact, by bundling together the Game Pass and xCloud streaming as of September this year, all new releases will roll out on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and Forza is included in that.

That being said, just like we've seen from PlayStation with their FIFA 21 and Madden 21 trailers, a first-look at next-gen graphics looks to be a shoo-in for this event.

New racing mechanics, more realistic gameplay, additional features, more content packed into the game, and much more is expected to be announced soon – and we'll let you know everything that gets confirmed once the dust has settled on Xbox Games Showcase this July.

Hopefully, all of these things are checked off soon enough.