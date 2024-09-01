Fortnite’s Captain America’s Shield bug lets you bash permanently

One Fortnite bug makes the Captain America’s Shield even more broken than it already is in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Right on day one of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4, Captain America’s Shield was already deemed problematic as the community demanded immediate nerfs on it. After all, with the right combo, it could be easily used to shred enemies and push to the final circle.

To balance things out, Epic has rolled out some changes affecting some of the weapons and items in the Battle Royale, including the shield. However, despite that being the case, this particular weapon is still suffering from inconsistency and bugs.

One user pointed out in a Reddit thread that dying while using Captain America’s Shield will permanently give you the shield bash. This apparently also works despite you not having the weapon equipped in the game.

As revealed in a clip they shared, their character only had a pistol, SMG, and shield potion, yet they kept bumping into things as if they were still using Captain America’s Shield.

“The bug will always happen if you die while using Captain America’s shield and if you get rebooted. On Series X, this bug has been in the game since the season started,” they explained.

While the bash is useful to push enemies back, having no control of this can also make it a frustrating experience – especially when the current meta points to mobility. Following this, many other players in the comments have mentioned they’ve also experienced this issue. Some of them suggested some ways to fix it.

According to one user, this bug can happen if you hold the shield and then drop it. “It’s really annoying,” they added.

A different user suggested, “You’ve got to find a shield, run with it, then drop it. You should then run normally.”

Meanwhile, one user said, “I used it and dropped it for the jetpack. Every time I ran, it would act like I was using it on objects. Died to some other bugs with it.”

For now, players will have to be patient until this issue gets addressed in the Battle Royale. In the meantime, take a look at the list of all the unvaulted weapons this season that you can grab as an alternative.