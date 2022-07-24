Fortnite x The Last of Us crossover leaked ahead of PS5 remaster release

Shay Robson . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Recent leaks have revealed that a potential Fortnite x The Last of Us crossover is on the way.

It looks like Epic Games has more exciting crossovers on the way for Fortnite fans. Previously, the popular battle royale has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Marvel, and many more.

Ahead of The Last of Us’ remaster release on PS5 in September, it seems as if the post-apocalyptic adventure title will be making its way into Fortnite in one way or another according to recent leaks.

Epic Games Fortnite has even seen Indiana Jones added to the game.

Fortnite x The Last of Us crossover leaked

In a tweet on July 23, credible leaker ShiinaBR revealed to the community that a Fortnite x The Last of Us collab could be coming to fruition.

As noted by Shiina, XboxEra podcast co-host Nick Baker first mentioned the potential crossover. However, the insider added that they’ve heard about the collaboration from sources.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by Epic. But, according to the leaker in a follow-up tweet, fans should expect skins based on The Last of Us’ main protagonists, Ellie and Joel, to hit the item shop sometime in September.

The leaker added that the collaboration has been in the works for months according to their sources.

As always, it’s worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt until Epic Games confirms it themselves.

It seems as if Fortnite has a busy few months ahead when it comes to crossovers, as other rumors reveal the developers could also be teaming up with Transformers for a future crossover.