Fortnite player with “mathematically impossible” number of victories draws suspicion

Fortnite players are tired of seeing others show off their impossibly high number of Victory Crown wins during the in-game lobby.

A recent image making the rounds on Reddit shows a player flaunting 3,788 crown wins, which has been labeled “absurd” by the community.

Victory Crowns are awarded to players who win a game. They are picked up by others who eliminate a player carrying one. Each time a player wins, their total count increases.

Those wanting to show off their victories can use the crown emote, which displays the player’s wins to others close enough to read the numbers. This counter resets at the start of each new season.

Fortnite Episode 5 Season 3 launched on May 24 and had been out for 55 days when the picture was posted. While a large number of crowns can be amassed by regular gameplay in that period, fans are stating that it is mathematically impossible for one person to earn 4,000 Victory Crowns.

“A game lasts around 20 minutes, so even if you win every single one, you could only get 3 wins per hour or 72 wins per day. The season started 55 days ago, and 72*55 = 3,960 potential wins, even if you play 24 hours per day with no breaks ever,” explained the top comment.

Several factors contribute to the difficulty of achieving such a high number of crown wins in Fortnite. For example, some games last longer than 20 minutes, making winning and accumulating crowns consistently more challenging.

Some commenters have speculated that the player in question might be sharing their Fortnite account with others when not playing. This would allow them to keep the account running indefinitely. However, the account would still need a 100% win rate to hit such a high number of wins.

Others went back and forth about their crown win counts for the season, with one person noting that even top competitive players have fewer than 200 crown wins. The situation has left Fortnite players suspicious that the wins may not be credible.

Although those in the comments didn’t know the specific cheat that may be at play here, the “absurd” number of wins remains a mystery.