Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests: How to get The Witcher skin & all rewards

The Witcher’s Geralt skin has finally arrived in Fortnite’s Battle Pass, but you’ll need to complete a series of Geralt of Rivia quests if you want to unlock him.

Every Fortnite Battle Pass has a (not so) secret skin that becomes available to unlock mid-way through the season. In Chapter 4: Season 1, this skin is The Witcher’s beloved protagonist Geralt of Rivia.

After weeks of waiting, Fortnite players can now unlock the Geralt skin alongside matching cosmetics including a Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe, a Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling, and an Igni Sign Emote.

Some quests remain hidden, but for now, here’s how to unlock the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite and details of all The Witcher rewards currently on offer.

How to unlock the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Geralt skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to own the current season’s Battle Pass and then complete the first page of Geralt of Rivia quests. There are five quests in total and you can find them on the quests menu.

The good news is that there are no other prerequisites for unlocking this skin. You could purchase the Battle Pass today and have access to these Geralt of Rivia quests (and as a result, all of The Witcher cosmetics) right away.

All Geralt of Rivia quests and rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the quests you’ll need to complete and the rewards they unlock:

Quest Reward Activate augments in different matches (5) Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen Complete bounties (3) Muscle Memory Spray Defeat a boss (1) Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling Emote in The Citadel throne room (1) Igni Sign Emote Deal melee weapon damage to opponents (500) Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe Complete page 1 quests (5) Geralt of Rivia Skin

There’s a second page of Geralt of Rivia quests and rewards that aren’t available right now, but we’ll update this article when they go live.

You’ll need to complete all of these quests and claim their rewards before the current Fortnite season ends on Friday, March 10, 2023.

When does the second page of Geralt of Rivia rewards go live?

The next page of Geralt of Rivia quests and their associated rewards will be available on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT. This is 21 days after the first set was released.

We don’t know what these rewards will be yet, but based on previous secret skins, it’s likely that we will get a The Witcher-themed glider and potentially an alternate outfit style for the Geralt of Rivia skin.

Now you know how to get The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

