Fortnite beats Apex and Warzone on Twitch to retake top battle royale spot

Epic Games’ Fortnite is back in the driver’s seat for Battle Royales on Twitch, overtaking Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone as the most-watched on all of Twitch.

Fortnite has seen a massive resurgence in 2022. Fueled by the controversial decision to remove building, the BR has launched back into mainstream relevance, which in turn has brought back some old faces we know and love.

Ninja and Tfue have seen their viewership skyrocket amidst the nostalgia trip, making it feel like 2017 all over again.

The Twitch stats behind the comeback reveal that Fortnite truly is back to being a powerhouse on the streaming site.

Fortnite dominates Twitch once again

According to stat tracking website sullygnome, Fortnite has become the most popular Battle Royale on Twitch over the last 30 days.

Topping competitors like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite hit 84 million hours of watch time on the Amazon-owned streaming site.

While Fortnite surged, Warzone dipped incredibly low, falling all the way down to tenth place at 36 million hours. That was a loss of just over 10% compared to the previous 30 days.

Despite an increase in Apex’s overall hours watched, it still wasn’t close to catching Fortnite which has now entered the top five games on all of Twitch. Apex previously overtook Fortnite and Warzone towards the end of 2021.

It’s hard to tell just how long Fortnite will be back in the top tier of games on Twitch. The once unassailable king of Twitch no longer is the most popular game on the platform, but with players seriously enjoying Zero Build mode, it seems like many long-time players have returned and are now recommitted to the game.

In bringing back old Fortnite players, the game has returned to top form, and could even have a chance at that number one spot once again.