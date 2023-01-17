Forspoken PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Forspoken PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum, recommended, and ultra settings.

Forspoken is Square Enix’s latest RPG adventure that aims to dazzle players with its sprawling landscapes, monstrous creatures, and game-changing magical abilities. With the game just days away from release, the developers have finally revealed the PC requirements needed to run it.

After all, knowing what hardware you need to play Forpsoken smoothly is incredibly important, especially if you wish to avoid any major frame drops and stuttering. Having the best settings will also enable you to experience Forspoken at its graphical best.

So, if you’re wondering whether you can run Forspoken on your current hardware or just wish to know what the minimum, recommended, and ultra specs are, then our Forspoken PC requirements guide has you covered.

Forspoken PC requirements

Minimum settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM Memory: 16GB

16GB Display resolution: 720p 30fps

720p 30fps HDD/SSD space: HDD 150GB or more

Recommended settings

Luminous Productions Forspoken requires some pretty beefy hardware to run on higher settings.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better)/ Intel® Core™ i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better)/ Intel® Core™ i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM Memory: 24GB

24GB Display Resolution: 1440p 30fps

1440p 30fps HDD/SSD space: SSD 150GB or more

Ultra settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen™5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) Intel Core™ i7-12700

AMD Ryzen™5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) Intel Core™ i7-12700 Video Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 4080 16 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 4080 16 GB VRAM Memory: 32GB

32GB Display Resolution: 2160p 60fps

2160p 60fps HDD/SSD: NVMe SSD 150GB or more

So, there you have it, that’s all the Forspoken system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC. Make sure you check out our gaming page for the latest news and guides on all the upcoming titles.