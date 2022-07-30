Former Xbox boss “encouraged” console wars with Sony’s PlayStation￼

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Former Xbox executive Peter Moore claims Microsoft “encouraged” the console wars to challenge themselves and Sony.

The console wars have been waging between video game superpowers for the last two decades. Microsoft and Sony – with Nintendo occasionally getting roped in – have been the main competitors in “next-gen” console gaming.

Over the years, this war has evolved with different tactics being used to entice players. AAA console exclusive titles like Halo and God of War are selling points for each company’s console often leading to players having to choose which franchises they can live without.

In more recent years, Sony and Microsoft have turned to acquisitions, buying large publishers and developers to ensure their platform has the best exclusive titles. And thanks to some insight from a former Xbox executive, Microsoft may have had a hand to how far this war escalated.

Peter Moore encourages console wars

In 2003, Microsoft’s Xbox division was developing the Xbox 360. In just two years, the company would launch its second generation of gaming consoles truly introducing the world to online gaming, and they were racing against their main competitor Sony and the PS3.

Former Xbox executive Peter Moore was a recent guest on the Front Office Sports podcast where he discussed his time with Sega, Xbox, and EA. Podcast host Ernest Baker brought up the topic of console wars and stated, “People like rivalry. It adds entertainment to the conversation. It’s an ideological battle and people are attracted to that.”

To this, Moore responded, “We built and we encouraged the console wars. Not to create division, but to challenge each other. When I say each other, I mean Microsoft and Sony.

“If Microsoft hadn’t of stuck the course after the Xbox, after the Red Rings of Death, gaming would be a poorer place for it. You wouldn’t have the competition you have today – two big behemoths like Microsoft and Sony investing billions of dollars each. It’s good for gaming”

Moore went on to claim that the console wars are great for the industry as well as gamers. He also mentioned his delight in seeing Nintendo and the success of the Switch console. “The industry has never been healthier,” Moore stated.

After his time at Sega and then Xbox, Moore would end up at EA Sports as President and later COO. While the Xbox 360 and PS3 may be relics of the past, the console wars ignited around that era are still waging.