Former Apex Legends and Call of Duty devs reveal new game studio

Wildilight Entertainment, led by former Apex Legends and Call of Duty devs, adds more competition to an already stacked lineup of FPS titles.

Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty lead FPS gaming, but new contenders are throwing a wrench in the proceedings. Former CoD level designer, and current streamer, Dr Disrespect announced a new development team, Midnight Studio, and FPS title DEADROP.

Ex-Infinity Ward executive producer, Mark Rubin, left the CoD franchise and created a new FPS title, XDefiant, with Ubisoft and CoD legend ACHES. It was previously unheard of to try and compete with industry leaders, but upstart developers aren’t backing down anymore.

Wildlight Entertainment joins a growing list of FPS competitors, forming a game studio comprised of heavy hitters from Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

Chad Grenier announces Wildlight Entertainment

EA/Respawn Chad Grenier was the former Game Director for Apex Legends and is the studio head of Wildlight Entertainment.

On February 16, Chad Grenier announced the creation of Wildlight Entertainment.

“For the last year, I’ve been hard at work creating a new game studio comprised of some of the most amazing developers from my previous time on CoD, Titanfall, and Apex Legends.”

Grenier helped form Respawn Entertainment and led the Apex Legends team from the middle of 2019 until December 2021. Before that, he spent over seven years as a game designer at Infinity Ward, working on games such as the original Modern Warfare 2 and CoD 1 and 2.

Grenier recruited a star-studded development team, including former Apex design director Jason McCord, ex-lead Apex level designer David Osei, and ex-principal Apex level designer Rodney Reece.

Call of Duty veterans will also be familiar with Wildlight Entertainment lead designer Mohammad Alavi for creating legendary CoD: 4 campaign missions “All Ghillied Up” and “Crew Expendable” as well as “No Russian” from the original MW2.

On the Wildlight website, the developers stated, “we’ve been quietly working on a new IP for some time, and while it’ll be a bit before we can say more, we’re beyond excited for what’s to come.”

We will update you when we learn more about the studio’s first project.