Forgotten FPS from Warzone devs mysteriously relisted on Xbox Store

Before they worked on Warzone and the wider Call of Duty franchise, Raven Software developed a number of other games — and one of them, a horror FPS, has been mysteriously relisted on the Xbox Store, getting fans excited.

Raven Software has been developing games since the 1990s, starting with EA-published Black Crypt in 1992. Prior to their involvement with COD, they shipped dozens of titles, but there was one FPS that has been well-reviewed but almost entirely forgotten in recent years: Singularity.

The game came out just a few months before the first Black Ops, which Raven Software also helped out on, but has faded a bit into obscurity over the years and while it hasn’t been completely lost in time, very few Call of Duty players are actually aware of it.

Singularity came out in Summer 2010 as an FPS survival horror game, both single-player and with two multiplayer modes for ‘Soldiers’ to face off against ‘Creatures’.

14 years later, the game has appeared on the Xbox Games Store, though it is currently only available on PC at the time of writing.

Singularity received positive reviews, with a Metacritic score of 76, with some reviewers comparing it to games like Bioshock, but fans online have certainly been excited by the news, believing it could hint to a possible port of the game.

Many of the responses celebrated the news, saying that Singularity “was truly goated,” or “such an underrated game.”

Others questioned whether this could mean the title coming to Xbox Game Pass soon as a free title, which could be a great way to fill time ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25.

Microsoft themselves haven’t commented on the new listing, though with their acquisition of Activision, this may not be the last classic game we see land on the Xbox Games Store in the coming months.