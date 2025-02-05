Forget Gore Magala this fan-favorite beast needs to come to Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Gore Magala is finally returning, which is very cool, but there’s only one old-gen wyvern that we want to see return from the murky depths.

On February 5, 2025, Capcom released a shiny new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer. It’s here where the devs gave us details about a new Leviathan named Hirabami (sounds cute, but it’s really not!) and the returning Elder Dragon, Gore Magala.

The recent showcase also provided an exciting look at the Iceshard Cliffs, a region known for snowy blizzards. While the latter has us hopeful that everyone’s favorite supersized mammoth, Gammoth, will stomp onto the scene (look, we can still dream), there is still one monster that Capcom has kept frustratingly tight-lipped about.

Monster Hunter Wilds needs Lagiacrus

It’s been seven years since Lagiacrus was last spotted in a Monster Hunter game, and if we’re brutally honest, it’s a crime that we can no longer overlook. The so-called Lord of the Seas was originally meant to return in Monster Hunter World, but animation issues led to his highness being cut from the game’s final roster.

Early footage showed just how janky and awkward Lagi looked when duking it out with Anjanath, so we can see why Capcom wouldn’t let him play for their superstar roster. After all, walking around with a broken neck before fighting your pint-sized enemies isn’t exactly befitting for an apex predator.

Despite these issues, many Hunters had hoped Capcom would have fixed Lagiacrus’ wonky animation when Rise was released back in 2021. However, the ocean-dwelling wyvern was once again left in the murky depths of old-gen. Fast forward to 2025 and the devs now have the perfect opportunity to dredge up Lagi and give him the next-gen look he truly deserves.

Capcom Lagiacrus has been missing from Monster Hunter since 2017.

While we’ve yet to see any locales with huge bodies of water in Monster Hunter Wilds, there is one glimmer of hope that could still see Lagi’s triumphant return. During the Monster Hunter Wilds Summer Games Fest trailer, we saw Balahara – a desert-dwelling leviathan that uses its serpentine body to tunnel through the desert sands.

Now, look at the clip here, and you tell me that they don’t have qualities that are heavily associated with Lagiacrus. They feature highly complex animations, and their serpentine bodies afford them a great deal of flexibility in battle, which, if scaled up, means Lagiacrus could really be on the cards.

Now, this could be the rambling of a Lagiacrus-loving madman (very likely), but I think there’s hope here. Gore Magala’s return is cool, but Wilds really would be game-of-the-year material if it saw the return of the king.