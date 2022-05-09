For Honor Characters guide: Every hero in the game explained

For Honor features a variety of characters to hack and slash away at enemies with. Here’s a breakdown of every For Honor character and playstyle.

Ubisoft’s For Honor lets players battle it out with a variety of ferocious warriors. There are tons of For Honor characters to choose from, all broken up into five distinct classes. Originally, the game just let players control either Vikings, Knights, or Samurai, but now, players can customize their character in a number of ways.

The addition of the Wu Lin and Outrider character class provides more options when it comes to combat and customization. Below we’ve covered every available character class in For Honor, based on faction and fighting style.

Advertisement

Contents

How many characters are there in For Honor?

There are five different factions in For Honor, these are:

Knights

Vikings

Samurai

Wu Lin

Outlanders

Each faction’s character types are broken down further by combat prowess, with each having its own unique playstyle. The Knights have 9 different character types, the Vikings have 7, the Samurai have 8, the Wu Lin have 5, and The Outlanders just have 1.

Read More: How to claim For Honor Prime Gaming rewards

This makes a total of 30 different character types in For Honor at the time of writing. However, it’s often more helpful to break the For Honor characters down by playstyle, regardless of the faction they belong to.

For example, every faction (apart from the very new Outriders) contains Vanguard, Heavy, and Assassin characters, but players can tailor their style by using Hybrid For Honor Characters.

Advertisement

For Honor Vanguard characters

Vanguard characters are well-balanced warriors with good offensive and defensive options. They are incredibly flexible and able to square off against any of the other hero types in the game.

When used as part of a team, they’re able to step up and take on any challenge required to walk away with the win. Here are all of the Vanguard heroes in For Honor, along with the faction they belong to:

Wardens (Knights)

(Knights) Raiders (Vikings)

(Vikings) Kensei (Samurai)

(Samurai) Tiandi (Wu Lin)

(Wu Lin) Warmonger (Knights)

For Honor Heavy characters

Heavies are built for defense, with high resistance and kits focused around repelling damage rather than dealing it out. That being said though, they can definitely still hold their own in a fight.

Advertisement

Some are able to deal hits that are incredibly slow, but deal incredible amounts of damage at the same time. Veteran Heavy players know the importance of patience, and waiting for the perfect time to strike. All the Heavy characters in For Honor are listed below, along with their faction:

Conquerors (Knights)

(Knights) Warlord (Vikings)

(Vikings) Shugoki (Samurai)

(Samurai) Jiang Jun (Wu Lin)

(Wu Lin) Black Priors (Knights)

(Knights) Hitokiri (Samurai)

(Samurai) Jormungandr (Vikings)

For Honor Assassin characters

While Heavies are focused on defense, Assassins are focused almost purely on offense. They lack defensive options in their kits, but are quick enough to dodge incoming attacks to make up for that.

This sneaky class offers a wide variety of offensive attacks, and with their speed, they’re great for hunting down enemies who wander off on their own. Here are all of the Assassin characters in For Honor:

Advertisement

Peacekeepers (Knights)

(Knights) Berserkers (Vikings)

(Vikings) Orochi (Samurai)

(Samurai) Shinobi (Samurai)

(Samurai) Gladiators (Knights)

(Knights) Shaman (Vikings)

(Vikings) Nuxia (Wu Lin)

For Honor Hybrid characters

Hybrid characters are most notable for being a mix of two of the other three types of Heroes — Assassins, Heavies, and Vanguards.

They may be harder to understand to play due to their unique mechanics, but they’re some of the most lethal in the hands of players who take the time to learn how they tick. Here are the Hybrid characters you can build:

Lawbringers (Knights)

(Knights) Valkyrie (Vikings)

(Vikings) Nobushi (Samurai)

(Samurai) Centurion (Knights)

(Knights) Highlander (Vikings)

(Vikings) Aramusha (Samurai)

(Samurai) Shaolin (Wu Lin)

(Wu Lin) Zhanhu (Wu Lin)

(Wu Lin) Gryphon (Knights)

(Knights) Kyoshin (Samurai)

(Samurai) Pirate (The Outlanders)

So, that’s everything there is to know about For Honor characters. For more guides, check out our pages below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman