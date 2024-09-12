Flappy Bird officially back after 10 years as fans acquire licence to infamous game

The dead flaps! In a shocking revelation, the simple yet classic game Flappy Bird is set to return in 2024.

Flappy Bird was one of the strangest stories in mobile gaming history. Initially released in 2013, Flappy Bird would eventually take the Internet by storm with a basic yet challenging gameplay loop where you tried to stop a bird from crashing into pipes.

As quickly as it arrived, Flappy Bird was gone. Its creator, Dong Nyugen, decided to take it down, leading to numerous Flappy Bird imitators that attempted to rob the empty throne. However, none flapped to the great heights of their inspiration.

Flappy Bird died a decade ago, and now, it’s coming back. A group known as the Flappy Bird Foundation has announced that Flappy Birds is coming to desktop and web browsers in Q3 2024, with iOS and Android versions planned for 2025, and more platforms in the future. A trailer can be seen on the new Flappy Bird YouTube channel.

This version of the game is created by a group of fans of the original who have purchased the rights from the original creator. They also own the rights to Flappy Bird’s progenitor Piou Piou vs. Cactus.

The new version of Flappy Bird has the classic flapping gameplay, along with new game modes, progression, and multiplayer challenges. There will also be new characters you can play on your flapping journey.

It’s strange to see Flappy Bird come back after so long. The original was such a strange, flash-in-the-pan moment, even for mobile titles, and to see it revived after it has been copied for a decade is bizarre.

However, the reason Flappy Bird became popular in the first place was due to how addictive it was, and it will be interesting to see what this new team can do with the old yellow bird.