Flappy Bird creator denies selling rights and involvement in return

Despite Flappy Bird being set to return in 2024, the original creator has revealed that he has nothing to do with its comeback and stated he did not sell the game’s license.

Flappy Bird wasn’t even available for a full year before being removed from both the App Store and Google Play by creator Dong Nguyen on February 10, 2014. He claimed at the time, that this was due to him feeling guilty over the worldwide phenomenon’s addictive nature.

However, after it was announced that the classic game would return in 2024, Nguyen has shut down any speculations that he sold the game’s rights and confirmed that he has no involvement in the new release.

Nguyen confirmed this in a simple and short post to his Twitter/X account on September 15.

“No, I have no relation with their game. I did not sell anything. I also don’t support crypto,” the inventor of the infamous game stated.

According to a press release by the new developers, “The Flappy Bird Foundation Group and affiliates have acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights from Gametech Holdings LLC.”

The United States Patent and Trademark Office states that Flappy Bird’s Trademark was able to be obtained by Gametech Holdings after it was terminated for inactivity.

There have also been various claims that the new version of Flappy Bird is set to use cryptocurrency after Cyber Security researcher Varun Biniwale allegedly discovered an unfindable webpage alluding to a “Flap Token” being used. Hence, Nguyen also stated he doesn’t support crypto.

Overall, many of the details for what to expect from the reworked Flappy Birds are yet to be known as we await further announcements from the developers. What we do know is that its creator, Dong Nguyen, has nothing to do with it.