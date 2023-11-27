Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection Cyber Monday deal slashes price by 35%

Save 35% on the iconic Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection for PlayStation 4 with this Cyber Monday deal.

This Cyber Monday, PlayStation horror fans can save a spine-chilling 35% on the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection for PS4. Usually, $39.99, the bundle of terror is now just $25.77 while stocks last.

That bags the entire core series that kicked off Scott Cawthon’s indie phenomenon – the original Five Nights at Freddy’s plus sequels 2, 3, 4, and Sister Location.

Players take on the role of a new nightwatchman at family pizza chain Freddy Fazbear’s, fending off the restaurant’s murderous animatronic mascots as the clock ticks down to 6 am each morning.

The collection also bundles new console-exclusive features, with trophy support letting seasoned FNAF veterans show off their survival skills on PSN profiles. There’s also the option to activate certain cheats and help new nightwatchmen dip their toes into the iconic survival horror series that popularized the jumpscare.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection for just $25.77 this Cyber Monday

With four sequels expanding the twisted lore of Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Foxy, and more deadly rabbit holes, this budget bundle is the perfect gift for PlayStation owners who’ve yet to be welcomed to the Fazbear family this holiday season.

And at over $14 off courtesy of Cyber Monday, players have extra in-game cash to spare on security doors and cameras to survive their first week on the job. So what are you waiting for, rush to get this popular horror title at a discount this Cyber Monday at Walmart.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.