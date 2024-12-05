First Infinity Nikki patch offers free rewards to all players

On the same day as Infinity Nikki’s release, the developers, Infold released a quick patch to help squash any bugs and fix major issues players have reported – they’ve also offered a key free reward to all players as an apology.

As a live free-to-play gacha game, Infinity Nikki is always changing, whether it’s new banners, added outfits, exciting events, or just updates to help fix any major player frustrations. Thankfully, on the same day as its release, Infold revealed a quick patch to help solve these issues and provide some key optimizations.

The patch itself is relatively small, with the major changes focusing g on disconnections from the login screen, abnormal Eureka effects, and players getting stuck in the tutorial after being unable to open Momo’s View. However, during the announcement on X, the developers revealed some key rewards as an apology.

Infinity Nikki patch rewards players free Revelation Crystals

All Infinity Nikki players will be receiving ten Revelation Crystals “as a token of appreciation for your patience and support” by the game’s developers.

Revelation Crystals essentially grant you access to the game’s Banner, saving you Diamonds. These banners offer new outfits and exclusive clothing that you can only get for a limited time, making the reward extremely valuable.

Whether this becomes a theme for every update and patch remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a welcome treat for all new players.

The full patch notes can be found below:

Fixed Issues & Optimizations

Fixed an issue where some devices would disconnect from the server on the login screen under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain highlight moments in the Scrapbook were abnormally duplicated under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Eureka effects were displayed abnormally.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the tutorial if Momo’s View failed to open properly.

Fixed some text issues.

Optimized heating issue and game performance on some Qualcomm CPU devices.

Improved the guidance for jumping in Land with No Name.

