First Final Fantasy 16 gameplay revealed alongside release window

Square Enix treated fans to the gameplay debut of Final Fantasy 16 during the State of Play that introduced new characters, factions, and a release window for the next big entry.

After revealing some of the major characters in 2020, Producer Naoki Yoshida gave people their first taste of the highly-anticipated FFXVI’s gameplay along with more details of the game’s story.

From the gigantic Eikons to the medieval backdrop of Valisthea, players got to see what will be in store for them once Final Fantasy 16 releases in Summer 2023.

Square Enix are bound to show off more as we get close to the release date for their upcoming title launching on PlayStation 5.

This story is developing…