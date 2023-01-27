Fire Emblem Engage’s Lead VA didn’t even get Divine Edition as GameStop oversell preorders

Fire Emblem Engage’s lead VA has been left disappointed after his Divine Edition was canceled by GameStop, forcing him to buy a digital copy instead.

The Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition has proven incredibly popular amongst the game’s fans, which is largely down to the exclusive art cards and art book that comes packaged with it. However, many players who purchased the Divine Edition through GameStop have been left empty-handed.

To make matters even worse, one of Fire Emblem Engage’s Lead VA, Brandon McInnis, was among those impacted by the overselling issue. This has led to many Fire Emblem fans being forced to buy standard or digital copies of the game, while others have had to pay extortionate amounts to resellers.

Fire Emblem Engage lead VA calls out GameStop

Brandon McInnis, who plays Alear, the main protagonist in Fire Emblem Engage, voiced his disappointment on Twitter – calling out GameStop for disappointing him and many FE fans.

“GameStop just called to let me know that my preorder of the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage sadly won’t be fulfilled, because corporate had them selling preorders without guaranteed stock. I voice the lead in the game.”

When GameStop originally told Brandon that his copy of Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition would be delayed, he purchased a digital copy instead. However, after the voice actor realized that his preorder would no longer be fulfilled, he purchased the Divine Edtion from a reseller on eBay.

“It irks me that people gave money to GameStop believing they’d get a copy of something special to them and were duped,” said Brandon. While many commenters were keen to stress that the VA should have used his role in the game to land a copy, he didn’t wish to abuse his power.

“Nope. I don’t deserve special treatment from GameStop because I voice a character in the game,” explained Brandon. “I have every right to use my visibility to shed light on this in order to prevent other people from wasting their money in the future and being let down by them.”

It’s certainly not hard to see why Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition sold out so quickly — after all, our review had nothing but good things to say about the latest entry. Make sure you check out our Fire Emblem page for all the latest news and updates.