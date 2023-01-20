Fire Emblem Engage: How to use & recharge Emblem Rings

When it comes to Fire Emblem Engage, Emblem Rings are useful for more than one reason. They grant power and will help bring peace back to Elyos. Here’s everything you need to know about Emblem Rings, as well as what they do, how to use them, and how to recharge these useful items.

Fire Emblem Engage is a tough tactical role-playing game filled with unique items, characters, and situations to solve and beat. One of those items that will greatly aid your ability to defeat enemies is the Emblem Ring.

This ring is vital when looking to complete Fire Emblem Engage, after all, you need to collect 12 to bring back peace to Elyos and imprison the Fell Dragon.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Emblem Rings, to help you gain power and save Elyos.

Intelligent Systems Summon heroes to fight for you through Emblem Rings.

What are Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage’s Emblem Rings are essentially wearable summoning items. Wearing one will allow you to summon the spirits of heroes some may recognize from past games in the Fire Emblem franchise. These spirits will appear alongside you in a battle and help attack your enemies, while also occasionally boosting your stats.

There are two different rings in Fire Emblem Engage, Bond Rings, and Emblem Rings.

Bond Rings will boost your stats while Emblem Rings summon powerful heroes to help you on your way to bringing back peace to Elyos. When fighting with the Emblem Ring, using the hero’s spirit will increase the bond, therefore unlocking more skills and improving the stats of the ring as you go through the game.

Article continues after ad

How to use Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

Intelligent Systems

To use Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage you’ll first need to assign one to one of your units. Once done, the bond will be created, unlocking the hero’s spirit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Then, all you need to do is wait for the Emblem Ring to be fully changed and then choose to Engage, allowing the spirit to be released. ‘Engaging’ will turn the spirit and unit into a stronger character and will provide useful assistance for three turns, where you’ll be able to use their weapons and skills to your advantage.

How to recharge Emblem Rings

Unfortunately, you’ll need to recharge the rings before using them again.

Article continues after ad

To do this, you’ll need yo use a Ring Power tile, or, the much easier way is to simply defeat enemies in battle. This will recharge your Emblem Ring and allow you to turn the tide of battle all over again using some fantastic heroes.

That’s everything you need to know about how to use Fire Emblem Engage’s Emblem Rings as well as how to recharge them and what they do in the first place.