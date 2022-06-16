Final Fantasy VII Rebirth announced with Winter 2023 release date

Final Fantasy fans, rejoice: The long-awaited release date for the next installment of FFVII Remake has been announced, alongside news of a third and final game in the highly-acclaimed, reimagined classic.

Final Fantasy VII got a celebratory 25th Anniversary stream on June 16, 2022, which was choc full of announcements centered around the beloved title.

Ever since Remake’s release back in 2020, fans have been itching for more news on the next installment of the remade game, as it ended on quite the cliffhanger, with developers confirming more was to come.

Now, we have our answer. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming in winter 2023, and players couldn’t be more excited.

A trailer for the upcoming title was teased during the special Anniversary stream, showing some ‘quality time’ between Sephiroth and Cloud as Aerith hints at some potential changes in the original game’s storyline.

“But the future – even if it has been written – can be changed,” she says. “So focus on the future. Not the past.”

For now, it’s unclear exactly what the game’s story will hold, but these little nuggets are definitely sparking the fires of fan theories already.

Several key players in Rebirth’s development – namely, creative director Tetsuya Nomura, director Naoki Hamaguchi, and producer Yoshinori Kitase – shared some messages regarding the upcoming title, saying that it will give players a “fresh, new experience” on the beloved story. The game is already fully in development.

We're delighted to present messages from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura, director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Cem5VO4HVq — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022

Final Fantasy VII Remake set for trilogy of games

That’s not all; Remake is set to be a full-on trilogy, with a third installment coming sometime in the future to round out this new take on FFVII.

This news follows other major reveals during the anniversary stream, including a remake of the PSP gem Crisis Core, which is slated to release this winter.

Additionally, FFVII Remake is coming to Steam this winter, with support for the Steam Deck also confirmed. There’s never been a better time to be a Final Fantasy fan. (Now, when’s that Dirge of Cerberus remake coming?)