Final Fantasy fans convinced FFIX remake hinted at by FF7 Ever Crisis crossover

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is hosting a crossover event with Final Fantasy IX, which fans believe could hint at the remake that was leaked several years ago.

Final Fantasy VII is currently receiving its own remake trilogy, which is why no one suspected that any other entries in the series would receive a big-budget remake, as Square Enix is busy reviving Cloud’s story on modern platforms.

In 2021, the GeForce Now leak shocked Square Enix fans when several surprising games were mentioned, including a Chrono Cross remaster, a Tactics Ogre remake, and Kingdom Hearts 4, all of which were later announced.

Not all of the games from the GeForce Now leak have been revealed, as both a Final Fantasy IX Remake and a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster were mentioned. However, new hints from Square Enix could indicate the Final Fantasy IX remake is real due to an upcoming crossover.

The Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis X page has announced that there’s a Final Fantasy IX crossover event beginning on November 9. Ever Crisis players can unlock new costumes, including a Zidane outfit for Cloud and an Amarant outfit for Tifa, with all three Black Waltz mages appearing as bosses.

Users on the Final Fantasy Reddit believe this crossover could be a new hint at the leaked Final Fantasy IX Remake, as this is the second event of this nature recently. War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius also had a Final Fantasy IX crossover not too long ago.

“The reason I say this is a possible sign” one user wrote “is because it’s well noted that a TON of assets in FFVII Ever Crisis are pulled from the FF7 Remake series, even Rebirth which isn’t out yet. Since this event features an airship and the 3 Black Waltz, it may be possible that these assets are pulled from the long rumored FFIX Remake.”

Square Enix is putting a lot of attention on Final Fantasy IX out of nowhere. A similar event happened when Chrono Cross characters appeared in Another Eden, shortly before the Chrono Cross remaster was revealed.

Square Enix has a packed 2024, with both Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launching in the first half of the year. It’s unclear where the Final Fantasy IX Remake could fit in, but Square Enix could easily be hinting at a return of the Tantalus troupe with this new Ever Crisis crossover.