Square Enix explains why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a PS5 exclusive

Sourav Banik

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will now be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and completely skip its last-gen console lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about why Square Enix changed their mind.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, much like the 1997 original. The first part of the Remake was available on PS4, but Square Enix has decided to skip it this time.

They have explained the reason for taking such a decision, which largely revolves around how massive the world of the game is going to be.

Square Enix makes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 exclusive because of SSD speed

Kitase, Rebirth producer, stated that the main reason for preferring the PS5 launch is because of the game’s graphical quality and the console’s SSD speed. The adventures in the game take place in a vast world, in which previous generation hardware would start to bottleneck due to their limitations.

In a recent interview with a Japanese publication, Kitase said:

“Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.”

While PS5’s hardware was being showcased, the console’s hardware architect, Mark Cerny, stated the new storage drive was supposedly going to be revolutionary. It can potentially help the developers to build their games around the new architecture, and this is where the old-gen console hardware falls short.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth marks the adventures of Cloud and co., who travel around the world in their quest to stop Shinra and Sephiroth. The final chapter of the trilogy is also in active development, but its release date is yet to be revealed by Square Enix.