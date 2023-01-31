Final Fantasy 7 DLC revealed for Powerwash Simulator

Following its debut on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, it has been announced a new DLC for Powerwash simulator will be made available in the near future. The DLC will feature iconic locations and vehicles from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7.

Powerwash Simulator was released for PC and Xbox during the summer of 2022 as a quirky project developed by FuturLab and published by Square Enix. The game allows players to wield an arsenal of powerwash equipment to clean up nasty backyards, grubby playgrounds, and many other filthy locations.

Fans have eagerly awaited the debut of Powerwash Simulator on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 consoles over the past several months, with the release happening on January 31, 2023. The game comes with a free DLC pack featuring locations from Tomb Raider.

However, fans ready to play Powerwash Simulator on their console of choice now have more to look forward to, as it has been revealed a second free DLC is planned for the future – and this time it will focus on iconic locations and vehicles from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7.

Powerwash Simulator fans prepare to scrub Cloud’s motorcycle

In a Twitter post by Sqex_ee, the DLC pack was teased with a brief description and image. The Japanese text translates, “The second free DLC is a collaboration with FFVII! In the collaboration DLC “Midgar Special Request” with “FFVII,” you will be given a mission to polish familiar places and enemies such as “Seventh Heaven” and “Guard Scorpion.” Please wait for future information about the delivery time!”

Fans in the comments are sharing their excitement, with one stating, “Yo wtf that’s so cool,” and another adding, “This is crazyyyy, I may have to purchase this bizarre experience of washing all my cultural references.”

Powerwash Simulator has been widely celebrated by fans since the game’s release, with many sharing their love of the relaxing title. Additionally, the game also supports multiplayer, allowing fans to scrub and spray together.

There isn’t a confirmed release date for the free Final Fantasy 7 DLC pack, but more information will likely come in the near future. Thankfully, players can enjoy the Tomb Raider DLC while they wait for updates.