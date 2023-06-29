Final Fantasy 16: Pandemonium Location and how to beat it

Final Fantasy 16 has some really difficult bosses that you can fight and Pandemonium is one that can be a bit troublesome. Here is a guide on where to find Pandemonium and how to defeat it in the game.

Final Fantasy 16 has a series of extremely challenging boss fights that can be found on the Hunt Board. These bosses offer good rewards, but they also take a lot of effort to beat.

One such boss that you find in the Hunt Board is Pandemonium. This boss is quite difficult and it is normal if you are struggling against it. Apart from that, being a Hunt boss, locating Pandemonium can also be a challenge.

Therefore, a guide on how to beat this boss and its exact location has been discussed in the following section.

Where to find Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16

Pandemonium is located in Wolfdarr in the Kingdom of Waloed. This boss is a level 45 S-rank enemy and you need to complete Footfalls in Ash main quest for it to appear.

Once that is done, simply follow the steps provided below to locate the boss quickly:

Fast travel to The Shadow Coast

Travel north until you enter Wolfdarr

Travel southwest from here and exit the town

Follow the path until you reach an arena

Once you reach this arena, you will find Pandemonium emerging from a door.

How to beat Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix Pandemonium is a really difficult boss in Final Fantasy 16

The fight against Pandemonium is not very easy. There are quite a few attacks that can completely destroy you if you are not careful. In order to make sure that the fight against Pandemonium goes smoothly, these are the steps that you need to keep in mind:

Sanguine Rite: Pandemonium will summon large red circles on the ground with a massive orb of the same color above these. You need to ensure that you stand in the neutral zones once these red circles start appearing.

Explosive Mines: Pandemonium will often spawn mines on the ground that will explode the moment you touch them. You need to make sure that you stay aware even when you are dodging the enemy’s attacks.

Rictus of Horror: Pandemonium will release powerful beams of death and you need to dodge them. These beams are quite predictable and you can see the name of the attack appear on the screen. Make sure you sidestep whenever the warning sign appears.

Thus, once you get a hang of the enemy’s attacks and understand the timing windows, you should be able to deal with Pandemonium with ease.

This concludes our guide for Pandemonium boss in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

