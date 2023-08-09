FFXIV player explains how mentor roulette helped them go a year without smoking

A Final Fantasy XIV player has thanked the mentor roulette for helping them in their quest to quit smoking for good.

Final Fantasy XIV can be quite an addicting game. With the sheer amount of content the MMO provides, it’s easy to live a second life in the game. Sometimes players won’t even realize the number of hours passing by in the real world. Many can be whisked away into their second life, being able to purchase houses, complete dungeons, make friends, and level jobs.

One of the most efficient ways of leveling jobs in Final Fantasy XIV is via the roulette system. The roulette system matchmakes the player with others into whatever they choose. This helps reduce queue times significantly for players looking to complete the content for their main story quests.

There was one FFXIV player in particular who utilized the roulette system for very different means, however, and thanked it for helping them quit smoking.

FFXIV player explains how mentor roulette helped them quit smoking

Reddit user 87gaming explained how they had been a heavy smoker for quite some time. Last year they quit smoking but had trouble being able to control the cravings. This was made even worse when the cravings were triggered by every emotion.

Fortunately, 87gaming turned to unlocking and spamming the mentor roulette in Final Fantasy XIV. The mentor roulette gave 87gaming a sense of progression and a goal to work towards.

“It was perfect. I’ve played a lot of XIV and for a long time, so I’m intimately familiar with most of the content, but since it’s been years since doing some of it and since I didn’t play during Stormblood, there was just enough variety to keep it from becoming dreadfully boring. At least… for a while.”

Square Enix The mentor roulette can often bring players into some of the hardest content.

Now one year later, 87gaming has been completely free of smoking and completed nearly 1,000 mentor roulettes. They rarely have cigarette cravings, which has resulted in a huge boost in their quality of life.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever finish those roulettes as I’ve slowed down considerably and get very little enjoyment out of them now (most of the time), but I’ll always be thankful for them and by extension this game and this community.”