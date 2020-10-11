 FaZe Clan’s Ewok comes out as transgender on National Coming Out Day - Dexerto
FaZe Clan’s Ewok comes out as transgender on National Coming Out Day

Published: 11/Oct/2020 22:29

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Ewok

FaZe Clan’s Soleil ‘Ewok’ Wheeler has celebrated National Coming Out Day by officially coming out as transgender and bisexual, making the 15-year-old streamer the first transgender guy on a T1 esports organization.

In July 2019, Ewok, a successful deaf Fortnite streamer, became the first girl to ever join FaZe Clan. A little over a year later, he has taken October 11’s National Coming Out Day as an opportunity to open up about his gender and sexuality following years of discomfort.

Ewok took to Twitter to post the announcement, explaining that the past eight years were a personal struggle for him. While nervous about going public with his decision, Ewok states that this announcement is an effort to be true to himself, honest with his fans, and, hopefully, an opportunity to educate and impact others.

It appears that his impact on others is manifesting, as a swell of support and compassion for Ewok’s decision has vastly outweighed the predictable trolls in replies to his tweet.

In his TwitLonger, Ewok introduces that he is transgender (FTM), should be referred to with male pronouns now (He/Him), and is also bisexual. Further, he delves into a little history of this decision as a means to explain the thought that’s gone into it.

I want to be open about it and educate people, but feel comfortable with myself. I never felt right in [a girl’s] body and struggled. When I was 11 years old, I dressed up like a boy and grabbed some of my little brother’s clothes. I took pictures. For [the] past eight years, I never was truly happy with myself and struggled.”

faze ewok
Twitter, @Ewok
With a September tweet, Ewok announced that he was a “new Ewok” with a brand-new haircut.

Ewok had around 200,000 followers on Twitch, streaming with the likes of superstars DrLupo and Ninja, when he was signed to FaZe back in 2019. As such a tremendous, positive force within the gaming community, fans should be thrilled to hear and support Ewok as he prioritizes his own mental wellbeing and transitions.

“I was frustrated and angry at myself. I am working on it and I am getting better … I know the transition and stuff will be tough for me. I am nervous as hell … I truly appreciate it if you support. It means the world to me. Thank you. Thank you for being patient with me.”

It has been encouraging to see the overwhelming support for Ewok as he goes public with his transition. Fans of the streamer will continue being able to follow him on YouTube and Twitch, while thousands have already congratulated him on coming out across Twitter and Instagram.

FIFA

How to complete Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC in FIFA 21 (Ones To Watch)

Published: 11/Oct/2020 23:59

by Bill Cooney
Ones to watch Hwang Hee Chan
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FUT

A new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gives players the chance to unlock a Ones to Watch Hwang Hee-chan card to celebrate his recent move to RB Leipzig, and we’ve got all the details on its price, stats, and more.

SBC’s in FIFA are a nice, semi-consistent way to upgrade your Ultimate Team squad with limited-time rewards and cards. With most of us still in the fairly early days of our FUT 21 careers, they could provide a very decently priced boost.

This latest challenge celebrates Hwang Hee-chan’s recent move to play for RB Leipzig with a 77 OVR rated Ones to Watch card for the striker. As an OTW card, it has the chance to update when or if the Korean gets an upgrade in something like a TOTW, possibly making it viable for even longer.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC, which isn’t really all that expensive considering the potential it has. However, given how early we are in the FUT 21 campaign, might still be a bit of an investment.

Hwang Hee-chan Ones to Watch stats

Hwang Hee-chan OTW stats
EA Sports
Hwang Hee-chan’s starting Ones To Watch stats.

Hwang Hee-chan’s numbers aren’t particularly outstanding by any means, but there’s great potential if he manages to get any upgrades as a One to Watch card while playing for RB Leipzig. 93 Pace is very nice for a 77 OVR, and none of his other stats are lagging too far behind either, besides Shooting.

For instance, any upgrades to his Physical, Shooting, and/or Dribbling stats would easily be enough to push his overall rating up well above 80 and make him more valuable on your team in the long run. Hee-chan is currently a sub player for Leipzig though, so there’s no solid guarantee he’ll get a ton of upgrades on the regular.

Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC requirements

To grab this SBC, players will have to put together a squad with a minimum rating of 82, which would definitely be overkill for just a regular 77 OVR card. If you look at things going forward, though, and bank on Hee-chan getting some kind of upgrade during the season, the requirements begin to seem more reasonable.

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

In total, this SBC should run you from about 14,000 FUT Coins to 16,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we’ve got some simple, cheap solutions below that also don’t require any loyalty to complete.

Hee-chan SBC solution 1
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for Hee-chan’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21.
Hee-chan SBC solution 2
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Hee-chan’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21.
Hee-chan solution 3 OTW SBC
FUTBIN
One more cheap solution to Hee-chan’s OTW SBC.

There you have it: The requirements, prices, and stats for Hee-chan’s OTW SBC, and some solutions to help get you started on top of that. If you do want to complete this challenge, don’t wait around too long, because it will only be available for seven days until October 18.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FUT news, updates, and solutions as we continue into FIFA 21.

