Fate Trigger: The Novita – How to pre-register, system requirements and platforms

Fate Trigger: The Novita is an upcoming anime battle royale that blends hero-based abilities with tactical FPS gunplay. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s platforms, gameplay, system requirements, and how you can sign up for the closed alpha.

It looks like Genshin Impact and Fortnite fans will have a new game to look forward to when Fate Trigger: The Novita beta goes live later this year. Developed by Saroasis Studios, the new anime BR aims to wow fans with its tactical gunplay and cast of anime heroines.

While it’s still early days, we have plenty of information surrounding the upcoming closed alpha test and what you can expect from the full release. So, here’s everything you need to know about Fate Trigger: The Novita.

Saroasis Studios Fate Trigger: The Novita will soon be getting a closed alpha.

No, Fate Trigger: The Novita doesn’t have a release date.

In an interview with Game Rant, the devs revealed Fate Trigger will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2024. After this event, the game will enter its closed alpha stage, and then go into closed beta in late 2024.

Platforms

Fate Trigger: The Novita will launch on Xbox Series, PS5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. There has been no news regarding a Nintendo Switch release.

Is Fate Trigger: The Novita free to play?

Fate Trigger: The Novita is a free to play battle royale. However, just like other popular BR games, the devs have revealed that it will feature both a free and paid battle pass. This means you’ll be able to earn cosmetics, by simply playing the game.

How to sign up for the closed alpha?

Valve You can request access to the Fate Trigger closed alpha on Steam.

The Fate Trigger closed alpha sign-ups be held on Steam from September 25, 2024, at 7:00 AM (EDT) to September 30, 2024 at 11:59 AM (EDT). If you’re interested in playing the game ahead of its official launch, then there are four ways you can sign up:

Application: Complete the official application here. After you’ve filled out the survey, the alpha key will be sent to your email on September 23 once your application is passed. Discord drops: Visit the Fate Trigger Discord for a chance to win an alpha key. Request access on Steam. Head over to the official website: Select the “pre-register” option and enter your email address.

It’s important to note, that after the test closed alpha has finished, all your account information will be erased. This means you won’t get to keep any characters and cosmetics you unlock.

Fate Trigger: The Novita gameplay

The Fate Trigger gameplay trailer gave us an early look at the anime battle royale, showcasing how it blends first-person gunplay with character-based abilities. In the brief two-minute video, we got to see how one character used a wallhack ability to highlight enemy players, while another summoned a giant structure that could be used as a vantage point.

There’s even a Splatoon-style ink ability that enables one character to swim under the map, increasing her movement speed and avoiding damage. The TTK also seems very short, with characters being downed in a few bullets – an area that’s great for those who prefer speedier kill times.

Vehicles are also present, with squads using them to outrun the ring and chase down enemy teams. There’s even a dive-to-prone feature, that sees characters hit the ground to avoid damage and to dish it right back.

You can watch the full announcement trailer above.

Fate Trigger: The Novita system requirements

Fate Trigger: The Novita is powered by Unreal Engine 5, which means players will need to have fairly decent specs to run the game at 1080p 60 FPS. You can see the full requirements for both the recommended and minimum hardware below:

Recommended Specs

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

64-bit Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K

Intel Core i7-10700K Memory: 16GB*2 RAM

16GB*2 RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 Ti 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 Ti 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30 GB available space (Recommend installation on SSD for optimal performance)

Minimum Specs

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

64-bit Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30 GB available space (Recommend installation on SSD for optimal performance)

AMD graphics cards will not be supported in the closed alpha test. This is because the devs haven’t finished the compatibility development for the AMD series. It’s also recommended that players run the game on a PC where possible for the best performance.

