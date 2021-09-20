FarmVille 3 announced: Release date, new animals, trailer, more

One of the most popular titles during the rise of mobile gaming is getting a brand new release, as Zynga gets ready to launch FarmVille 3 – with adorable new animals and content for fans of the series to jump into!

The FarmVille franchise is one that more than likely resonates with us during the days where most of us were playing games on Facebook with some friends, and while most of us have moved on from the series, it may be time to jump back in.

Zynga, the developers behind the iconic franchise have announced a brand new FarmVille title that’ll be coming to iOS and Android devices in the near future.

Advertisement

Like any other FarmVille game, there’s going to be a ton of content for us to dive into, and we’ve got all you need to know down below.

Contents

FarmVille 3 mobile trailer

Zynga made the announcement of the latest entry into the FarmVille series with a short trailer that encapsulates some of the new animals along with other content we’ll be able to explore within the game.

Read More: Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 5

We’ve embedded this down below for your convenience as well.

Although it’s only a short 20-second trailer, there’s a lot to unpack here, and it appears that they’ll be adding an ample amount for players to check out when it releases.

Advertisement

FarmVille 3 release date

Zynga hasn’t made it clear when FarmVille 3 is going to premiere worldwide and, while they did showcase a trailer, a full-fledged release date is expected to come soon.

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for more news surrounding FarmVille 3, as the game doesn’t seem too far away.

New animals, gameplay features, more

For those who don’t already know, the main premise of any FarmVille game is to build your farm from the ground up and accumulate numerous animals and other properties in order to make money and expand your farm.

Zynga have noted that baby animals will be in the game, and below is a list of all animals that’ve been confirmed so far for FarmVille 3.

Advertisement

Chickens

Cows

Horses

Pigs

Sheep

Llamas

While they’ve announced some of the animals, we don’t know much regarding the structures and other properties we’ll be able to build within the game.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what Zynga has in store for us surrounding the new FarmVille game.