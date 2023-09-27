Far Cry 7 leaks reveal non-linear story & Nintendo Switch 2 version

Details on the next entry in Ubisoft’s Far Cry series seem to have leaked, including a new approach to storytelling and a Nintendo Switch 2 release.

It’s been nearly two years since the release of Far Cry 6, and Ubisoft hasn’t said much regarding the series since then.

There were reports around the game’s launching claiming that Far Cry 7 would be a live-service title similar to Ubisoft’s plans for the Assassin’s Creed series. But while Assassin’s Creed Infinity was officially announced last year, Far Cry’s future remains a mystery.

Article continues after ad

However, that may be changing. The first details of Far Cry 7 seem to have leaked, with two reports revealing story details and plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 launch.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

Far Cry 7 leaks outline 72 hour story and Nintendo Switch 2 plans

The most significant info comes from Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson, which shared the game’s “Project Blackbird” codename, intended Fall 2025 release window, plans to move away from the Dunia engine in favor of Snowdrop, and more.

While Henderson stipulates that the game is still in development and details are subject to change, it seems Far Cry 7 will have a non-linear story that involves the player rescuing kidnapped family members from a conspiracy group known as the “Sons of Truth.”

Article continues after ad

The overall goal is to save everyone in a certain timeframe, with players able to choose what order to rescue them in. However, some can be killed, changing the way the story plays out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Perhaps most interesting are the new mechanics. First, the family needs to be saved within 72 hours, or 24 real-world hours. This time is, of course, not set in stone, and it seems players will be able to pause the timer by entering safehouse.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the report outlines a new interrogation mechanic in which players can try to gain information from enemies with varying results: “Sometimes the enemy will give up the information, sometimes they’ll lie, stay quiet, or even sometimes escape.”

In response to Henderson’s report, a separate insider claimed Far Cry 7 would be available at launch on the also rumored Nintendo Switch successor.

Article continues after ad

While Far Cry 7 is still a ways away, and a lot could change between now and its release, this report seems like good news for Far Cry fans. Far Cry 6 received mixed reviews, with critics and fans generally finding it to be more of the same.

Article continues after ad

This leak indicates a new direction for the series, which has played with linear and non-linear gameplay in the past, but not really to this extent. The timed element also shakes up the Far Cry formula in a series that sorely needs innovation.