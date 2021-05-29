Far Cry 6 pre-order guide: Special editions, price, discounts & more - Dexerto

The sixth installment in the Far Cry series will be releasing on October 7th, 2021. Here is how you can preorder and what editions are available for Far Cry 6!

Although Ubisoft was set to release Far Cry 6 earlier in the year, they have recently showcased some official gameplay of the long-awaited title, and fans could not be more excited.

The open-world RPG will be hitting shelves later this year, and similar to most AAA titles, there is an ample amount of editions to choose from. If you are looking to preorder the game or wondering what the differences are between editions, we have got you covered.

Where to preorder Far Cry 6

Like every other Ubisoft title that has released recently, players will be able to preorder the game from a variety of places in the leadup to when it releases. This allows players to secure their copy on day one, and also unlocks some bonuses for the game.

No matter if you prefer to pick up a digital copy or a physical copy; there are going to be plenty of choices for you to choose from. Most major box retailers are going to carry Far Cry 6, as it is one of the bigger releases happening this Fall.

Below we will break down all the places you are going to be able to preorder Far Cry 6, both digital and physical copies.

Far Cry 6 digital pre-orders:

US

UK

Far Cry 6 physical preorders

US

Far Cry 6 limited editions

There are a few different editions that players will have the option to purchase when pre-ordering Far Cry 6. While some are exclusive to certain locations, such as the Ultimate Edition Steelbook by Gamestop, some are found at any retailer.

Below is another breakdown, but this time of all the different editions and what is included in each for Far Cry 6.

Standard Edition

The base edition of the game is only going to include Far Cry 6, but if you preorder you will be able to gain the following bonuses.

Disco Locos – STATE-OF-THE-ART DISC LAUNCHER WEAPON

Libertad Chorizo skin

Gold Edition

Looking to gain some additional bonuses for Far Cry 6? Then you should be in the market for the Gold edition, which is the second tier of editions Ubisoft has announced, and it will include the following.

Season Pass 3 DLC packs and more rewards after launch

All standard preorder bonuses

Ultimate Edition

The blurring aspect of the Ultimate edition is not only all the previously mentioned rewards but the added Ultimate Pack; which includes some additional cosmetic items. Some retailers are also going to be releasing an exclusive steelbook for this edition.

Ultimate Pack Croc Hunter Pack Vice Pack Jungle Expedition Pack

Season Pass 3 DLC packs and more rewards after launch

All standard preorder bonuses

Collector’s Edition

If you are really looking to get the best edition, then the Collector’s edition is going to have more than you could ever need. It will include a A high-end replica of “Tostador” which is around 72cm in length.

A high-end replica of “Tostador” (7 parts to be assembled, length: 72cm).

The Ultimate edition, including the game, Season Pass and Ultimate Pack

Exclusive Steelbook® with an emblematic design

A 64-page A4 format Artbook featuring exclusive artworks

A Chorizo keyring, the cutest yet most lethal dog on wheels!

A map of Yara

A Selected Soundtrack of the Game

Ultimate Pack Croc Hunter Pack Vice Pack Jungle Expedition Pack

Season Pass 3 DLC packs and more rewards after launch

All standard preorder bonuses

Prices of all editions

With so many editions to choose from, it is a good practice to break down the prices of all editions to narrow down which one you are going to preorder.

Here is a rundown of all the prices of each version for Far Cry 6.

Standard Edition $59.99 or £49.99

Gold Edition $89.99 or £83.99

Ultimate Edition $119,99 or £99.99

Collectors Edition $199.99 or £179.99



There is a flurry of choices for when going to preorder Far Cry 6, and all editions will be worth something to players worldwide, and we cannot wait to jump yet another Far Cry title!