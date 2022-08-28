Fan mods Kermit the Frog into Marvel’s Spider-Man with hilarious web-slinging photo-ops

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC has some hilarious mods, one of which swaps Spider-Man for everyone’s favorite Muppet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC allows for much more flexibility than can be found on consoles.

Whether it’s through graphical performance or community mods, players can shape Spidey’s web-slinging adventure however they want on PC.

Now, one player took that to the extreme with a hilarious mod that swaps the famous Wall-crawler for everyone’s favorite Muppet: Kermit the Frog.

Modder puts Kermit the Frog in Spider-Man for PC

Twitter: TangoTeds Though swapping models in Spider-Man PC seems a bit challenging, some awesome mods have already gone public.

The mod comes from Twitter user TangoTeds who went viral after posting screenshots of their Kermit the Frog mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Their tweet, which shows Kermit hilariously posing in one of Spider-Man’s dynamic loading screen images, gained over 80,000 likes and 7,000 retweets in just a few days.

The NexusMods.com page has even more screenshots, showing off Kermit’s trademark open-mouthed smile as he clings to the side of buildings and shoots webs from his wrists.

Although the original post was simply meant as a meme, the overwhelming response pushed TangoTeds to release the mod publicly.

While some players might think swapping Spidey’s model for Kermit is a fun, easy-to-pull-off meme, it seems it’s actually more difficult than one would expect.

According to TangoTeds, “Texture mods aren’t too hard but at the moment, as the tools for modding are early, it’s quite challenging to put new models into the game.”

As the community gets more familiar with Spider-Man Remastered’s modding scene, hopefully, players will start to see even more hilariously out-of-place mods show up on PC.