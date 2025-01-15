Fan-favorite Steam FPS game ‘implodes’ as developer sentenced to prison

The developer behind Fortune’s Run has revealed development for their old-school FPS game will cease, as they have been sentenced to three years in prison.

Fortune’s Run is a retro FPS inspired by the likes of Doom and Quake that has a cult following on Steam. Despite garnering ‘Very Positive’ reviews on Valve’s platform, the solo developer revealed that the project will have to be put on hold, as they will be going to prison for three years.

Posting via the game’s official Steam community page, the solo developer, known as Dizzie, announced that development on Fortune’s Run will cease until she returns from prison.

Fortune’s Run dev sentenced to prison

“I’ve been sentenced to prison for the next 3 years. It’s a long story, but I’ve lived a very different life before I was a game developer, and I wasn’t living very well. My case is about five years old now, I have been going through the legal process the whole time I’ve been working on this.”

While the lead developer didn’t go into detail about the case she’d been found guilty of, Dizzie did note that she would be stepping away from the project in February.

Team Fortune

“I have finally been found guilty and sentenced, and I’m going away next month. It’s a shame, but it’s the consequences of my actions. I was a very violent person and I hurt a lot of people in my life. Unfortunately, the sentence isn’t going to help with that at all, but I guess we all know that.”

It was also revealed that the other developer who was in charge of QA and a few level segments has left the team, with Dizzie noting that they are not involved in the case, but are just no longer interested in game development. As for the current state of the game itself, the solo developer notes that “there’s not very much content left to work on.”

Steam

However, she did have an update for those wondering what will happen to Fortune’s Run. “I know many of you will be upset and disappointed but please understand that there’s absolutely nothing I can do, these wheels were in motion long before I started making this game and it’s just been slowly unraveling in my face the whole time,” explained Dizzie.

“I am extremely passionate about this stuff and I’m never going to stop making games. I’d like to finish this one, but I don’t know what will happen. I’m going to do my best, because I love this game and I want to finish it. Seriously, I just want to finish it. Finish it already, Dizzie!”

To quell speculation, Dizzie added a note to the post that their conviction is not for a sexual offense, but refused to go into detail about what she had been sentenced for.

