Fan-favorite PS1 classic set for full HD remaster and players can’t wait

It would appear that a PS1 remaster is in the works for one of the generation’s most beloved titles. While there has been no official announcement, a dev from the original game’s team has broken the news.

Gamers fondly remember the PlayStation 1 era of gaming with fond nostalgia. The console was revolutionary and saw the release of now-gaming giants such as Metal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The Dragon, Gran Turismo, and much more.

This has led to a whole host of remakes and remasters over the years. It allows a new generation to experience titles for the first time and gifts the older generation the chance to relieve their formative years or just enjoy peak gaming experiences from a different time in their life.

They don’t seem to be stopping either. Whereas Final Fantasy Rebirth is a continuation of the FF7 Remake journey, it seems that another title is gearing up for a fresh coat of PS1 remaster paint.

Is a Croc 1 HD remaster in development?

A recent article by author James Batchelor celebrated the legacy of Croc and featured an exchange with former Croc 1 and Croc 2 Lead Designer Nic Cusworth. In a tweet advertising the article he had a simple statement: “Now to campaign for a Croc remaster!”

Surprisingly, he got a reply from Argonaut Games, makers of Croc, founder Jez San: “I have news but it’s a little premature to announce it. A ‘Croc HD’ has started early development.”

Batchelor replied with a short and sweet comment: “You just won Not-E3.”

The news will likely go down a treat with all the fans of the original game as Croc has never had any fully-fledged remake or the PS1 remaster treatment.

In response to the HD reveal tweet, a Rayman fan account said: “Gaming’s greatest icons are coming back,” another user added: “Croc is one of my all-time favorite video games, I’m so happy this is finally happening,” and one simply said: “Best news ever.”

With a Croc HD PS1 remaster on the way, it does make you wonder if any other secret, classic projects are in the pipeline. Until any news hits, we’ll concentrate on other confirmed projects such as the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake.