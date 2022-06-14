Fall Guys x Halo crossover leaked from Xbox Extended Showcase

Fall Guys is set to debut a Halo crossover event, as fresh footage of the unlikely pairing has leaked ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda extended showcase.

Developers Mediatonic announced back in May that their platform battle royale Fall Guys would become a free-to-play experience. Before players dive into a refreshed direction for the game, they can expect to suit up as Master Chief himself as they waddle their way to victory.

Ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda extended showcase on June 14, 2022, a look at the crossover has been discovered before the presentation.

Halo-themed cosmetics are heading to Fall Guys

While an official announcement is yet to be made by developers Mediatonic, Twitter leaker Rebs Gaming discovered the crossover trailer was live on the Chinese viral video site BiliBili.

The trailer is an excellent parody of the iconic Halo 3 ‘Believe’ trailer, which depicts a war-torn battlefield with miniatures and CGI.

Alongside the confirmation of Master Chief-themed cosmetics, players will be able to get their hands on Brute Chieftain and Grunt armor too. The trailer also displays an alternative version of the Spartan armor, with a pink color scheme and cat ears instead.

The trailer indicates that the Fall Guys x Halo crossover event will go live on June 30, which is a week after the game becomes free-to-play. Players can dive in on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Fall Guys will also introduce crossplay too, so you’ll be able to reap the benefits of this brilliant Halo crossover no matter which platform you prefer to play on.

We’ll update this story as we hear more from Mediatonic or Microsoft.