Fall Guys giving players in-game rewards for server issues

After players experienced some unexpected problems with the Fall Guy servers, the developers have confirmed that users will be issuing rewards for their troubles soon.

Server issues are nothing new for games, especially for ones as popular or new as Fall Guys. Some get overloaded all the time and, many times, the developers, no matter how big or small, can't do much in order to fix it.

Advertisement

Fall Guys has notoriously had a rough launch when it comes to these problems. While the game is being received magnificently when it comes to the raw gameplay, everyone agrees that the server problems are very annoying.

As an apology for the server downtime on Friday, developer Mediatonics confirmed that it will be distributing some sort of in-game reward to players in the near future. Given how bad the servers are on certain days, this is quite a welcome announcement.

Advertisement

We're super grateful for your patience, and we can't thank you enough for supporting us through these launch issues. Once everything is back online, we'll be working on extra rewards for you all to show our appreciation. ? We will post news here as soon as its available! — Fall Guys ? (@FallGuysGame) August 8, 2020

There are two major unknowns regarding this announcement: firstly, we don't know what the actual reward is so it could honestly be as small as 1,000 kudos (the in-game currency) or as major as a free outfit.

Read more: Sergio Aguero shows the epic highs and tragic lows of Fall Guys

We also don't know when the reward will actually be distributed; the developers themselves said that the prizes will go out once "everything is back online," but that was back on Friday, August 7 and currently no reward has been distributed at the time of publication.

Regardless, it's nice to see the developers acknowledge the server problems in such a direct way. While the studio has proven that it's aware of the problems in the past, having them promise rewards is another thing entirely, so here's hoping the servers get fixed soon!