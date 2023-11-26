F1 star Lewis Hamilton reveals the game he prefers to play over Call of Duty

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed his favorite games to play when winding down.

As gaming has become increasingly popular in the last couple of years, we’ve seen more and more celebrities get involved. With the esports industry expected to boom and generate billions in revenue, we’ve seen the likes of Drake, Michael Jordan, Snoop Dogg, and more jumping into the mix.

Not only that, but we’ve also seen some of the biggest Hollywood stars feature as characters in games, with notable names such as Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba recently being involved with CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s not just Hollywood showing their love for video games either, with some of the world’s best athletes such as Man City striker Erling Haaland admitting he’s an avid gamer. Now, Lewis Hamilton is the latest to divulge about his love for video games.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his favorite video games

In a November 16 interview with Jake Lucky, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who holds the joint record of seven World Drivers’ Championship titles has revealed his favorite games to play.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I really like Starfield, the new Starfield,” he revealed. Not only that, but the World Champion driver also admitted he enjoys hopping between titles such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

“Call of Duty is something, I’m like back to back with Call of Duty and Fortnite. I’d say I’d prefer Fortnite because I prefer the building aspect to it,” said the Mercedes driver.

The 38-year-old holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among others. Some even claim Hamilton is the best driver to compete in Formula One.

Article continues after ad

Recently, Hamilton joined Fortnite’s Icon Series, with the star-studded racing driver joining other celebs such as LeBron James, Eminem, and more to get his very own skin in-game.