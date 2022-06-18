F1 Manager 2022: Release date, platforms, gameplay details

F1 Manager 2022 is Frontier Developments bold-take on the management sim genre and serves as the official Formula 1 representative. From the confirmed release date to some early mechanics, this is everything we know about the title so far.

While many racing games aim for a high-octane, in the cockpit experience, F1 Manager 2022 takes players a step outside the action.

Instead of controlling an individual driver, this racing sim places players in the shoes of a Formula 1 team team leader who controls everything else about the team’s success.

Contents

F1 Manager 2022 Release Date

Fans will be able to get their hands on F1 Manager 2022 on August 30, 2022.

Anyone looking to jump into the action and start calling the shots ahead of time can do so by pre-ordering the Digital Edition to get five days of early access before that date.

What platforms will F1 Manager 2022 be on?

There is no exclusivity holding back any would be Team Principals this time around.

The game will be available on Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.

Early F1 Manager gameplay details

You control the fate on of an entire Formula 1 team as the player takes on facility management, budgeting, recruiting, and so much more.

Each race weekend will present the Principal with a chance to observe three practices and adjust their team accordingly before qualifiers and the eventual race day.

During this time, players will be making strategy adjustments, covering pit stops, and setting each driver’s aggressiveness throughout the duration of the race.

After the week is done, it’s back to the drawing board to keep the whole operation running smoothly and working your way into Championship position.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about F1 Manager 2022. Be sure to check out our other game release hubs below for the latest updates.

