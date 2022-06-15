Exoprimal closed network test: How to register, dates & more

Exoprimal is coming, and if you want to try the closed network test, our guide has all the information you need to get registered.

Capcom will bring a series of closed network tests for Exoprimal after its latest trailer was revealed in the publisher’s Summer Game Fest showcase. All of these tests will be made available for a limited time, letting players hop into a mech suit to battle hordes of dinosaurs.

Exoprimal was originally revealed earlier this year, but this test will be the first chance for players to go hands-on with the game before it launches in 2023.

Here’s how to register for the Exoprimal closed network test, including when you can play.

Exoprimal closed network tests: Schedule

There will be a total of three closed network tests for the Steam edition of Exoprimal. As we mentioned earlier, every test will be available for a limited time.

Here’s the complete schedule of all the upcoming tests:

Date Duration Availability July 11 3 hours US & Canada only July 25 6 hours Global August 7 24 hours Global

The closed network test servers will go live at 12 AM UTC / 8 PM EST / 1 AM UK Time / 5 PM PDT on these three days.

At present, there are no closed network tests expected for console players.

How to register for Exoprimal closed network tests

Registering for the closed network tests is quite easy. In case you’re wondering how to get started, just follow these steps:

Head to Exoprimal’s official website.

Click on “ Begin the Closed Network Test Entry Submission Process “.

“. Choose your country of residence.

Log in/Sign up for a new Capcom ID.

Once you’ve filled in the details, click on “Provisional Registration”.

You’ll receive an email in your inbox with the verification link.

Now, you need to enter further details to complete the registration process.

That’s it! Now all you need to do is wait for the tests to start.

You must remember to link your existing Steam account with your Capcom ID to play seamlessly on the test dates. Make sure to keep an eye on your inbox between July 4 and July 12 to check if you’ve received a selection notification email or not.

How to link Capcom ID with Steam

Linking Capcom ID with Steam is a piece of cake and won’t take long. You can do it if you follow this basic set of steps:

Log in and go to your Account Page.

and go to your Account Page. Scroll down to find “ External account links “.

“. Search for Steam and click on the “ Link ” button.

” button. That’s it! Now you’ve successfully linked your Capcom ID with your Steam account.

You may link your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Google Stadia accounts in the same way, just in case the closed test comes to those platforms in the future.

Does Exoprimal have a release date yet?

There is no exact release date yet for Capcom’s upcoming team-based action game but it will release sometime in 2023.

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

That’s all we know about the Exoprimal Closed Network Tests. Be sure to sign up soon if you want to get in.