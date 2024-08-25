The most exciting games at Gamescom 2024

Well, Gamescom 2024 has come to an end to the relief of hardworking games journalists the world over who can finally put their feet up.

Still, the event will live on in the memories of fans thrilled by the Gamescom Opening Night Live announcements, all the exciting news coming from the event, and all those people talking about the WoW ride (seriously, our editor hasn’t stopped talking about it since he got back).

So, with the event now over, some of the Dexerto games team have come together to share which trailers, teasers, and tidbits from the show floor excited them the most.

Apologies if your favorite didn’t make the cut, but we’ve got eclectic tastes!

Borderlands 4

Gearbox Software / 2K Borderlands 4 is due to release in 2025.

With chaotic energy and a distinct sense of humor, the Borderlands franchise is one of the most iconic looter shooters.

While the main antagonists of 3 didn’t live up to the iconic Handsome Jack (undoubtedly one of the best video game characters of all time), the gunplay was the best we’ve seen and should be even better in the next mainline game.

There’s a whole new planet to explore and some neat easter eggs from the reveal trailer alone to get fans excited. Simply put, there’s nothing quite like being a Vault Hunter, and I can’t wait to see what 2K has in store for Borderlands 4. Want to know more about the game? Check out our article breaking down three key details you probably missed in the trailer.

Words by Tyler Constable

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Gamescom came with various new announcements, but Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is the one that stuck with me. This Life is Strange meets As Duck Falls adventure brings four now estranged friends and bandmates back together after 27 years to confront dark secrets that originally divided the group.

Aside from its touching story we saw thanks to the trailer, Lost Records is already shaping up to be just as visually stunning and heartfelt as Life is Strange. After all, it is being made by Don’t Nod, the creators behind the popular adventure. Needless to say, even after one trailer, we can’t wait for February 18, 2025.

Words by Jess Filby

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard Entertainment

Gamescom gave us our best look yet at the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion, including an in-depth look at the new Spiritborn class (read our editor’s reaction to playing the Spiritborn class here), the updated jungles of Kurast, and the exciting new Mercenary characters who’ll be accompanying us on our quest.

Launching alongside Season 6, Vessel of Hatred will also add new game modes, such as the Undercity. What’s most exciting is that the DLC will continue the story of Diablo 4, adding more story quests and locations to explore as Mephisto returns to spread his hateful influence.

Words by Sam Smith

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Microsoft Game Studios

I’ll be honest: I didn’t expect to be writing about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. I thought I’d be flying the flag for Space Marine 2, but here we are. I knew from watching the trailers that a lot of effort had gone into making this as authentic an experience as possible for Indy fans, but since reading our Great Circle preview, I’ve gotten even more excited.

I think the most important thing when adapting a character for video games is to feel like you are that character. That’s why Marvel’s Spider-Man works so well, and it seems that the Bethesda team understood that when making Great Circle. Maybe I’m just a bit desperate for a good Indiana Jones experience after the Dial of Destiny, but I can’t wait to get my hands on the game later this year.

Words by Tom Percival

Infinity Nikki

Infinity Niki is the type of game I want to spend my time in. I am so happy that we have something cute and relaxing to look forward to amid all the horror and FPS games planned for the coming months. The mobile app was an addictive experience with its cute story and dress-up minigames.

It’s one of those cozy games you want to purchase in full so you can play without the microtransactions. I know when it drops, I will spend hundreds of hours exploring the world, collecting cute outfits, and enjoying the bright, colorful atmosphere.

Words by Laura Gray

We Harvest Shadows

David Wehle

We Harvest Shadows brings something I’ve always thought was missing from the farming sim genre: a sense of all-consuming dread. As much as I love cozy games, there’s something so compelling about We Harvest Shadows, dubbed an “anti-cozy game” by its solo developer David Wehle. This farming horror allegory puts players into the shoes of Garrett, a man starting a self-imposed exile from society on an abandoned farm.

But besides all the regular farming and building tasks you’d expect from a game like this, there’s also a dark tale. Garrett doesn’t seem to actually be alone, and the reveal trailer makes clear that there are horrifying creatures lurking in the shadows.

A demo of We Harvest Shadows was released on Steam following its reveal during the Opening Night Live pre-show, and I know I can’t wait to jump in.

Words by Noelle Corbett

Other Gamescom 2024 announcements

These weren’t the only titles that got some love at Gamescom; there was news about plenty of upcoming games. Check out the full list below:

