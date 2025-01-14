Ex-The Witcher 3 & Cyberpunk 2077 devs debut chilling vampire RPG

A team of developers responsible for hits like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 have just unveiled The Blood of Dawnwalker.

RPG fans have a lot to look forward to with upcoming prospects like The Witcher 4, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds. While these high-profile games have been sitting tantalizingly on the horizon, a new studio has been working on their own addition to the genre.

Helmed by The Witcher 3 Game Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz who also served as a Co-Director for Cyberpunk 2077, the developers at Rebel Wolves have unveiled their first project.

The talented group of designers has secured a publishing deal with Bandai Namco to deliver a nightmarish, vampire-focused RPG known as The Blood of Dawnwalker. The studio has released an action-packed reveal trailer to give prospective players a taste of things to come.

The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer teases vampiric powers and a horrifying story

In the nearly five-minute-long trailer, Rebel Wolves unveiled the premise for The Blood of Dawnwalker. Set in 1300s Southeastern Europe in the Carpathian Mountain Range, Vale Sangora is ravaged by plague, disorder, and, of course, vampires.

You’ll play as a character called Coen who is a part human, part vampire, known as a Dawn Walker. The game will have an active day and night cycle wherin Coen will be able to take advantage of his burgeoning vampiric powers in the light of the moon.

Players will be on a ticking clock in which they’ll have 30 in-game days and nights to complete The Blood of Dawnwalker’s tale of revenge. Former CD Projekt RED writer Jakub Szamałek has penned that narrative which should excite fans of the studio’s older work.

There’s not a whole lot of other information on The Blood of Dawnwalker at this early stage. However, the game’s website has warned those interested to look out for a full gameplay reveal in Summer 2025.