Ex-Konami employee charged with attempted murder after attacking former boss

A former employee at Konami has been arrested for the reported attempted murder of his former boss in the company, according to a Livedoor.

The 41-year-old man allegedly attempted to murder his former boss with a fire extinguisher, hitting the victim, aged 48 years old, in the back of the head. The attack happened around 11 am JST in Ginza Six, which is an office building where Konami has a studio.

A co-worker pinned the culprit to the ground right after the attack and was immediately arrested on the spot by the police.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department charged the man with attempted murder as he confessed to wanting to harm the victim.

The culprit and victim used to be on the same team, according to the report, with a working subordinate-boss relationship, however, the culprit alleged his boss was harassing him.

The perpetrator claimed his boss had been using his higher position in the company to harass him over time. Though after reporting the incident to the company, their HR department determined there was no evidence of any workplace bullying.

The culprit allegedly said to the Metropolitan Police Department, “I was being harassed, and I hit him with the intention of killing him.”

Konami stated the issue was resolved in August 2020 when the culprit was moved to another team, away from the victim.

The victim has survived the attack and will remain in hospital for treatment. The names of the individuals have not been released yet.