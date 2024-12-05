Ex-Blizzard President slams Marvel Rivals as being “clear copy” of Overwatch

Blizzard’s former president Mike Ybarra has criticized Marvel Rivals, accusing the upcoming hero shooter of copying Overwatch 2, citing an iconic character as proof.

Marvel Rivals has already drawn endless comparisons to Overwatch, pushing developer NetEase to defend their game and explain what’s different.

However, these still haven’t slowed down, with Ybarra expressing on X/Twitter, “Looks like Overwatch Marvel Rivals ships tomorrow. Much like Light of Motiram (a clear copy of HZD) out of China,” inferring that Marvel Rivals is a copy of Overwatch in the same way that he believes Light of Motiram is a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The ex-president went on to compare fan-favorite characters from each franchise: “I mean even the character name – Widowmaker in OW vs. Black Widow in Marvel Rivals lol. NetEase/TenCent – all the same.”

Black Widow first appeared in Tales of Suspense #52, a Marvel comic that was published in 1964. As for Widowmaker, she wasn’t known until the original Overwatch was released in 2016, meaning Black Widow pre-dates Widowmaker by over 50 years.

This discrepancy led the original post to be hit by Community Notes, with these accusing the former Blizzard president of “spreading misinformation.”

Mike Ybarra may have been comparing their gameplay and abilities instead, but even they don’t have that much in common beyond them both using a sniper rifle and a grappling hook, as shown off in Black Widow’s reveal trailer.

While Widowmaker’s gameplay is focused on smart positioning, holding sightlines, and charging up shots, Black Widow is able to fire immediately without charging, has a lot more mobility, and can even hold her own in a close-range brawl.

Their ultimate abilities aren’t similar either, as while Widowmaker can activate temporary wall hacks, Black Widow’s Electro-Plasma Explosion plants a damaging field that slows enemies, making them easier to hit.

If you are interested in trying out Black Widow for yourself, Marvel Rivals is being released on December 6 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. For more information on the upcoming hero shooter, check out what’s coming in Season 0 and the full roster list of characters you’ll be able to use.

