Ex-Blizzard devs reveal new RTS Stormgate at Summer Game Fest

Frost Giant Studios revealed its first game at Summer Game Fest, Stormgate, and it’s coming in 2023.

Frost Giant games, formed by former Blizzard developers, revealed its first game is a new free-to-play RTS called Stormgate at Summer Game Fest.

The game, which studio co-founder Tim Morten stressed will not be “pay to win” and will feature “no NFTs”, will launch in 2023.

New RTS Stormgate revealed at Summer Game Fest

You can check out the trailer below:

The cinematic shows off two of the game’s factions: The human resistance, and the Infernal Host. The former is comprised of technologically advanced archaeologists, while the latter’s demonic look gives off big Diablo vibes — perhaps fittingly. The cinematic shows the two battling over an artefact, with a mech suit facing off against a huge demon.

Advertisement

The developer’s Twitter account notes that incoming traffic has crashed the Frost Giant Studios site, suggesting plenty of fans are looking for their RTS fix.

Wow, our servers were NOT ready for that many visitors. We’re working as fast as we can to get the site and our beta signups back online. In the meantime, please visit https://t.co/BV3mER27EJ and sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Stormgate! — Frost Giant Studios (@Frost_Giant) June 9, 2022

Frost Giant Studios’ team is made up of developers that have worked on StarCraft, Command & Conquer, Diablo, and Warcraft, and was formed in 2020.