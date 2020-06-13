Everything you missed during the PS5 reveal event: All games

PlayStation's "The Future of Gaming" event was chock-full of surprises, including the reveal of what the PS5 looks like. In addition, there was a wide variety of new game reveals as well.

The PlayStation 5's library of games is looking more impressive by the minute, just like the actual console. Sony put on a fantastic showing during its livestream on Thursday, June 11, with games like Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil: Village, and Horizon Forbidden West taking center stage. There was something for just about everyone, from fantastical open-world adventures to wacky kid-centric games.

If you had to miss the stream for some reason, however, you might not be up on how weird Pragmata looks, or humming that absolutely adorable Bugsnax song. No worries, as we've got you covered with a recap of every game and announcement that took place during the event. Without further ado, let's get right into it!

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto V is making its way to PlayStation 5 with an "expanded and enhanced" version of the open-world game. Right now, PlayStation 4 owners can also snag $1 million in GTA Cash every month until the PlayStation 5 version of GTA V hits store shelves in 2021.

Additionally, GTA Online is going to be released as a standalone game separate from that of Grand Theft Auto V in the second half of 2021. For the first three months the standalone game is on the market, it will be available for free to all PlayStation 5 players. After that, it may no longer be free – it currently is to anyone who owns a copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

Gran Turismo 7

The latest entry in Polyphony Digital's photorealistic racing series looks the best it's ever looked.

The trailer shown off during the PS5 event showed off some particularly fantastic vehicles, but it was bereft of a release date.

It's been three years since Gran Turismo Sport debuted on the PlayStation 4, and seven years since Gran Turismo 6 was released on PlayStation 3 back in 2013. Players have been revving their engines at the starting line for some time, so it's high time for a new game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The universe of Marvel's Spider-Man is growing ever larger with the addition of the standalone title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac, this adventure stars, as you might have guessed, Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker as Spidey himself.

The trailer shows off something of a quick sizzle reel of Morales swinging through the city and using a variety of electric powers, reflecting on his place as a hero with words imparted to him by Peter Parker himself.

This hotly-anticipated follow-up to the original Spider-Man adventure is set to debut in holiday 2020.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank are returning for another colorful platforming adventure. In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the pair spend time in a new area called Rift World, as it introduces travel through different dimensions. Ratchet has an interesting ability that allows him to latch onto different dimensions and travel into them.

The 3D platformer is without a release window just yet, but it's certainly good to see a new adventure in this action-packed, yet family-friendly universe instead of another remake. It's been far too long since we spent time with these characters, and they should bring some much-needed platform representation to the PS5.

Project Athia

Square Enix may have impressed with Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier in 2020, but it's right onto the next project with Project Athia, which is currently in development. It's been designed from the ground up for PS5, and it looks absolutely breathtaking, at least from the short bit revealed in its trailer.

The game appears to potentially be set in a modern world not unlike our own with fantasy elements, or perhaps something like an isekai anime series much like we'd see with series like Sword Art Online. We don't know much about the game, and it won't be debuting any time in the near future, but we're keeping an eye on it.

Stray

Ever want to see the world through the eyes of a kitty cat? Stray is a neon-drenched adventure that lets you do just that as you take on the form of a cat exploring a colorful urban center.

There wasn't much by way of gameplay in the trailer, but it looks like an inventive spin on the typical adventure game, especially since you don't often get the opportunity to play as an animal in typical adventure games. Stray is set to arrive in 2021.

Returnal

Housemarque, the developer that brought us Resogun for PlayStation 4, is back with the ambitious Returnal. This third-person shooter has an interesting roguelike twist that finds you "rebooting" and coming back to life every time you die, only to return to a different world when you do.

There are still plenty of details we don't know about with Returnal, but it appears to follow some sort of narrative where you're trying to break this cycle of death and figure out how to seek peace – or something like that, anyway.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

LittleBigPlanet is getting some representation on the PS5 with the introduction of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. This cute and colorful platform lets Sackboy break out and have some time in the spotlight. Admittedly, it doesn't look too much different than what we've come to expect from LittleBigPlanet, but it's the first time we've spent time with Sackboy in some time.

Like most of the games showcased during the PlayStation 5 reveal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure doesn't have a set release date just yet either, but it could likely be a launch title, given how accessible it is.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars looks like a fun, raucous twist on Rocket League, only there's no ball. It's a destruction derby positively rife with mayhem with a variety of colorful, flashy combatants as well as their vehicles.

This could potentially be a fun option for multiplayer on PS5, and it's a different take on the genre than what we typically see, so it's definitely one to watch.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Among some of the triple-A titles on offer during the PlayStation 5 reveal, Sony peppered in some very cool indie games, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Reminiscent in many ways of a Pixar movie or something of that ilk, the Ember Lab-developed game is a gorgeous, story-driven adventure.

There will be fast-paced combat as well as plenty of exploration as you work to enhance a team of spirits called the Rot, have them learn new abilities, and ultimately use them to enhance your character. It definitely looks unique, but there's no release date for the game as of yet.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a colorful, 2D animated "cinematic narrative" that explores anthropomorphic, queer characters who find themselves in complex relationships throughout high school. It's a coming of age story that will no doubt leave cheeks stained with tears.

It will include adventure game-like mechanics as well as cinematic mini-games and "difficult choices," which lends an interesting Life is Strange-like vibe to what we're expecting. It's set for a 2021 release.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the latest adventure to follow the Oddworld series, and this time it's continuing on after the game New 'N' Tasty. It will mark the second game in the series' timeline and will star series favorite Abe.

According to the official blurb, it "retains the core gameplay that fans have loved, while expanding with smart new features such as Scavenger's Economy System and Crafting in a way that is relevant to Abe as a character." There's no word on an official release.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' GhostWire: Tokyo may be one of the oddest games to come out of Sony's reveal stream. The supernatural thriller follows a bizarre timeline in which 99 percent of the city of Tokyo has disappeared, or has otherwise been whisked away into nothingness.

"After a devastating occult event leads to the disappearance of 99 percent of the city’s population, only you stand between the loss of this great city and its salvation," Tango Gameworks said of the title. "After the vanishing, a strange encounter causes your own supernatural abilities to take shape." It's slated for a 2021 arrival on PS5, and should let you punch all the ghosts you want.

Jett: The Far Shore

Get ready for a trip to outer space with Jett: The Far Shore. From the creators of Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP, it resembles a harrowing journey into space with Soviet-esque origins. There's space travel and an eventual landing on a bleak world.

According to its official description, it's "a new cinematic action-adventure game that invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion." That sounds like just the thing we need to balance out all the fun and happy games in the PS5 lineup, right?

Godfall

Gearbox Publishing's Godfall is an intriguing mix of looting and hack-and-slash mechanics in tandem with role-playing goodness. From the trailer shown off during Sony's PS5 reveal, we can ascertain there will be plenty of weapon combos and enemies to try them out on.

The game will support multiplayer sessions with up to three players looting and cutting through their enemies at one time in a single session, though crossplay has yet to be confirmed. Godfall will be a limited time console exclusive and will release this holiday season.

Solar Ash

Solar Ash is the latest game from Heart Machine, the studio that brought us Hyper Light Drifter. Developer Alex Preston has stated that it's about "reflection and progress in many ways."

"Our ambitions are bigger and the team has grown to match. The story still remains personal, but evolves to be something beyond just the weight of the struggle into something more hopeful," Preston said of Solar Ash, and we should see it releasing sometime in the next year.

Hitman III

It's time to reunite with Agent 47 for a third time with Hitman 3, as it's slated to arrive in January 2021. You're likely already familiar with the game series, but if not, you're tasked with being exactly what the title implies: being a hitman.

There will be six new locations to explore as well as the ability to carry over old locations as well as progression earned throughout Hitman 2, to make use of the World o Assassination trilogy lore. It's poised to me the "ultimate palace to play any game from the trilogy."

Astro's Playroom

There's nothing cuter than a happy little robot, and Astro's Playroom lets you hang out with one the most adorable there is. You'll get to spend some time with Astro, the same bot from VR hit Astro Bot: Rescue Mission as you play around with Astro and his robot friends.

Oddly enough, this particular iteration of Astro didn't mention anything about VR, but neither did Sony's presentation. It looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer for more information about both things. In the meantime, just look at how cute these little guys are.

Little Devil Inside

Out of all the games shown off during Sony's PlayStation 5 livestream, Little Devil Inside had one of the most exciting art styles. It looks like a comfortable and warm return to form for old-school RPG fans and those who love to explore. There are definitely some hints of Zelda within, too.

Unfortunately, there weren't many details to go on based on what we saw during the presentation. This pleasant little adventure games definitely struck all the right chords with us, though.

NBA 2K21

The PlayStation 5 has already proven this early on that it can definitely get sweat right. Our first look at NBA 2K21 gave us a look at Zion Williamson practicing in a gym as well as how absolutely drenched he was after the activity. And it looked absolutely fantastic.

Supposedly, this vision of the popular basketball game will have some "unrecognizable" load times, according 2K – meaning they'll be pretty much undetectable. That's a ball game we can't wait to attend.

Bugsnax

What's cuter than bugs that just happen to be part food? Nothing, or at least that's how the Bugsnax trailer makes you feel. From Young Horses, the folks that brought us Octodad, this adorable game lets you hang out with these tiny creatures and, well, snack on them.

Chowing down on the bug creatures will turn characters' limbs and other body parts into the food they resemble. The trailer showed a nature guide eating a strawberry bug and curly fry bug and her limbs transforming into food. Yeah, we're not sure what happened either, but it's awesome.

Demon's Souls

FromSoftware's cult PlayStation 3 classic Demon's Souls is finally getting a remaster, and this time it will "completely rebuilt from the ground up." Bluepoint Games is taking point on the project, and it's set to completely revitalize the game in a manner that makes it consistent with modern games.

It will still be the same old Demon's Souls you know and love, however, with plenty of opportunities to die, die again, and die again from there – unless you're a pro, and in that case you can probably give us a few pointers.

Deathloop

Arkane Studios brought us games like Prey and Dishonored, and now we'll see the inventive Deathloop as it hits PlayStation 5. You play the role of Colt, a man who just can't die. He wakes up again and again on the same beach each day with a hangover – and will continue to do so until he kills the eight individuals responsible for keeping him in a loop.

"ake the knowledge you gain from each day to try different paths and playstyles as you navigate the treacherous backstreets and hidden lairs of Blackreef," Bethesda's press release beckons. We can't wait to try and solve the mystery when Deathloop launches this holiday season on PS5.

Resident Evil 8: Village

The numbered entries in Resident Evil continue as Resident Evil Village debuts, the eighth ordinal entry in the survival horror series. It's also the newest original game (not a remake) since 2017. Set for release in 2021, it's actually more like a sequel to Resident Evil 7 than anything else.

As the game's title implies, it looks to take place in a spooky old village as players take on the role of Resident Evil 7's Ethan Winters. It appears he and wife Mia have begun a new life together...until Chris Redfield returns. Then, the game follows "a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village." That can't be good. We can barely wait until 2021.

Pragmata

Out of all the games revealed during the PlayStation 5 stream, it seems that Pragmata may very well be the most obtuse. It also has a very Hideo Kojima-like quality to it. The trailer felt quite difficult to parse, but there's likely plenty of meaning in it as it follows a man in a spacesuit interacting with what looks like the specter of a young girl.

The two explore an abandoned city center, though it's unclear if the two are in some sort of simulation or not as the end of the trailer finds them looking down on the earth and marveling on it. Looks like there will be quite a long time until we get our hands on this one, but we'll be questioning it nevertheless.

Horizon Forbidden West

The open world Horizon Zero Dawn saga continues with Horizon Forbidden next, as heroine Aloy returns for a second helping. Guerrilla Games welcomes players to a beautiful yet dangerous world that builds on the original game in several ways.

Aloy is tasked with getting to the bottom of a mystery that threatens her way of life tied to the "old world" and humanity's old ways. It looks like a solid new adventure that will introduce new mechanical enemies, tools, and weapons to tell an even more nuanced story than even the original game. There's currently no release date.

We'll keep you up to date on just about everything the PlayStation 5 has to offer as well as all the games headed to the system. Be sure to keep checking back at Dexerto for additional updates.