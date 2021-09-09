Everything we learned from the new God of War Ragnarok trailer

God of War Ragnarok has finally had its full reveal during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Here’s everything you need to know about Kratos’ next adventure.

For a whole year now, the only information fans have had about the sequel to God of War (2018) has been a blue circle covered in Norse runes. While it’s was nice to know that God of War Ragnarok is real and in development, many PlayStation owners have been craving something more substantial.

The game’s development took place has during global restrictions, so delays were understandable and entirely forgivable. In a way, Santa Monica Studio is a victim of its own success. In 2018, they released a game that became so popular a sequel wasn’t just likely; it was a near certainty. Especially considering the epic cliff-hanger of an ending.

Advertisement

Now God of War fans have some more details to sink their axe into. We finally know what Kratos’ next round of deicide will look like – look out, Norse pantheon!

God of War Ragnarok reveal details

Much like 2018’s God of War reveal, the footage started with a short but epic gameplay trailer that confirmed multiple things. Both Kratos and his son Atreus will return, and the gameplay appears similar to their 2018 outing. Although both characters are using a variety of new skills, powers and weapons.

Atreus has also grown since we last saw him and looks like a much more formidable warrior. He and Kratos are clearly closer but the trailer sees them arguing about what to do about Ragnarok throughout. Mimir also makes a welcome return, making quips about Kratos’ mood, he’s also still missing his body.

Advertisement

Other characters like the blacksmiths also return along with some exciting-looking new characters. It looks like a portion of the protagonist’s quest will be to rescue the Norse God of War, Tyr. It will be interesting to see how the developers handle this from a lore perspective. After all, Kratos became his counterpart after killing Ares in the original God of War game. We also caught another glimpse of Thor who will be voiced by Ryan Hearst of Sons of Anarchy fame.

We still have no concrete release date for God of War Ragnarok. The game will launch sometime in 2022 on PS5 and PS4.