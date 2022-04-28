Everything we know about AEW Fight Forever: Roster, match types, & platforms

The first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) game, titled ‘Fight Forever,’ is now in development, and while it’s still a ways off, we already have a good idea of what to expect. Here’s everything we know.

The paradigm shift is now in full effect. Just a few short years after the first televised show, AEW is now set to release a fully-fledged multi-platform title from some of the most experienced wrestling game developers out there.

AEW Fight Forever is still in early development, but there’s plenty for wrestling fans to be excited about.

From match types and platforms to roster details and gameplay trailers, here’s everything we know about AEW Fight Forever.

AEW game officially titled Fight Forever

Following a live AEW Rampage show in April 2022, owner Tony Khan told a lively Pittsburgh crowd that the name of the AEW game would be ‘AEW Fight Forever.’

According to fans in attendance at #AEWRampage/Rampage in Pittsburgh, the AEW video game was referred to as “Fight Forever” and the fans were asked to provide various chants for it. — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 21, 2022

Does AEW Fight Forever have a release date?

AEW Fight Forever does not currently have a release date. Given the title is still in early development, we also don’t have a release window as of yet.

Latest reports from Fightful Select indicate the game is planned to release in 2022, with September being the current target. Kenny Omega also echoed this sentiment in an April podcast, ‘hoping’ that Fight Forever remains on track for “this year.”

While the project was first unveiled at the tail end of 2020, we’ve seen very little since then. As a result, there’s no telling how far along it may be at this point in time. A 2022 launch could see the game release in a form of early access with a limited roster to start.

AEW Fight Forever: Platforms

AEW Fight Forever is set to launch across the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s currently no word on the Nintendo Switch.

Regardless of your hardware, AEW has confirmed fans will still be able to play with and against their friends on various platforms. “There will be cross-platform gameplay,” as revealed by Kenny Omega on Wrestling Observer Radio.

AEW Fight Forever: Trailers

AEW Fight Forever: Teaser Trailer

AEW Fight Forever: Darby Allin Reveal

AEW Fight Forever: Jungle Boy Reveal

AEW Fight Forever: Kris Statlander Reveal

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Reveal

AEW Fight Forever: Developers

Renowned Japanese studio Yuke’s is currently leading development on AEW Fight Forever.

Best known for its work in the professional wrestling genre, the team at Yuke’s has over 25 years of experience in the space.

From the early WWE Smackdown titles on PlayStation, to the popular Smackdown vs Raw series, all the way through to WWE 2K19, Yuke’s has been responsible for a vast majority of Western pro wrestling games.

AEW Fight Forever: Gameplay Details

While we’re yet to see a full match unfold in AEW Fight Forever, we do have a good idea of how it’ll look and feel.

Rather than trying to “compete with the production values of WWE’s games,” as Kenny Omega explained, AEW is instead looking to revisit the classic wrestling game style.

“We just want the wrestling to feel how it used to feel,” he said.

Based on early footage, this means AEW Fight Forever will fall more in line with the likes of a WWF No Mercy, for instance, than a WWE 2K release. Faster actions, more fluid combat, and an overall quicker pace are all to be expected, according to Omega.

Outside of the squared circle itself, not much is known about the remaining features to round out the package. While ‘create a wrestler’ has been confirmed, we’re yet to hear on things like a GM mode or multiplayer ranking system.

A Story Mode is reportedly in the works, however, according to Fightful Select. This storyline supposedly includes input from multiple wrestlers and could already have some unique music locked in, made by none other than AEW’s Mikey Rukus.

AEW Fight Forever: Match Types

Official match types to be featured in AEW Fight Forever haven’t yet been nailed down. Though based on some early footage, comments from Kenny Omega, and AEW’s brief history, we can make a few educated guesses.

“We have a lot of match types,” Omega recently teased. While no specifics were revealed, it’s safe to expect more than just the traditional matches in the upcoming title.

Below is a list of possible match types we could see AEW Fight Forever.

Singles match (confirmed)

Intergender singles match (confirmed)

Triple threat match

Fatal four way match

Tag team match

Trios tag team match

Ladder match

Battle Royal

Steel Cage match

Lights Out match

Street Fight

Dog Collar match

Blood & Guts match

Stadium Stampede

Coffin Match

AEW Fight Forever: Roster

The AEW roster is constantly growing with new stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, and Keith Lee making an impact in recent months to name just a few.

While there are no signs of Tony Khan slowing down the new signings anytime soon, it begs the question of who will make it into AEW Fight Forever at launch.

New additions could take months of work, so while most original members of the roster should be guaranteed a spot, a few fresh faces might have to arrive later down the line as DLC.

Be sure to check our full look at the AEW Fight Forever roster thus far.

So that’s all we know about AEW Fight Forever at this stage. While new trailers and further details are sure to arrive over the coming weeks, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest news right here.