Everything we know about Splatoon 3: Gameplay, trailer, platforms & more

As we get closer to Splatoon 3’s official release date, we’ve got a full round-up of all its latest information including a secret release date and content that fans and newbies can expect to see.

Splatoon is probably the only series in the world where watching paint dry doesn’t have such a negative connotation. The Splatoon games are unique titles that feature many players firing weapons, but not actually hurting anyone.

The concept is still a novel one and makes it unique and stand out from any other competitive, online shooter on the market. The success of the first two titles has been so great that a third game has been commissioned and Nintendo Switch owners get to go at least more one round.

Does Splatoon 3 have a release date?

At the moment in time, a loose release date of Summer 2022 is the official word. However, an interesting detail has been found in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct Official Gameplay Trailer.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that in the aforementioned gameplay trailer, there is a hidden QR Code. If users scan this using their mobile phone, then it will reveal a date of August 18, 2022. Now, we cannot say for sure that this date pertains to Splatoon 3’s release date.

Although it would be a very logical assumption, so for the time being, we can probably treat August 18, 2022, as the release date, and we’ll wait for Nintendo to confirm.

Splatoon 3 gameplay changes

At its very core, Splatoon is about two teams of players negotiating a map and scrapping to ensure that their color paint is best represented on the map’s surroundings. The game’s mechanics are far deeper than they are given credit for as a great deal of strategy is required to come out on top.

Splatoon 3 retains the majority of the structure that has made the series popular and introduces a whole new region to fight over – as well as new stages, new maneuvers, and weapons, plus the return of a favorite game mode: 4v4 Turf Wars.

There’s a full single-player story for fans to tackle, including funky new bosses and co-op.

Splatoon 3 trailer

There’s already plenty of footage for Splatoon 3 out in the wild, with the first pulling back of the curtain coming on February 17, 2021.

Almost a year on from its unveiling, people hyped for Splatoon 3 were given even more reason to be excited as the first proper gameplay trailer dropped during a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Splatoon 3 platforms

Following in the footsteps of Splatoon 1 and Splatoon 2, Nintendo is keeping Splatoon 3 as proper exclusive for their Nintendo Switch platform. PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners who are wanting to get their hands wet with oodles of paint will need to grab themselves Nintendo’s diverse console.

